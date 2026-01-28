Advertisement

"Gone Full Retard": Musk Abuses Indian-Origin Billionaire Over Racism Claims

The exchange was triggered by a post from Elon Musk saying that “white people are a rapidly diminishing minority of the global population.”

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Gone Full Retard": Musk Abuses Indian-Origin Billionaire Over Racism Claims
Elon Musk has hit back at Indian-origin billionaire Vinod Khosla, calling him a "retard"

Elon Musk has hit back at Indian-origin billionaire Vinod Khosla, calling him a “pompous a**hole.” The Tesla CEO's outburst came in response to the venture capitalist's accusation that Musk was making racism “desirable” again.

The exchange was triggered by a 2025 post from Musk, who, at the time, said that “white people are a rapidly diminishing minority of the global population.”

Responding on Tuesday, Khosla alleged that Musk supports “WAGA” - “White America Great Again”, rather than MAGA, and called on employees at Tesla, SpaceX, and X to resign.

“[Elon Musk] doesn't want MAGA, he wants WAGA or ‘white America great again' as racism is a great and desirable paradigm,” Khosla wrote on X. “All non-whites in [Tesla], [SpaceX], [X] etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your LinkedIn.”

Musk attacked Khosla, citing his own family connections to India. He said that his partner, Shivon Zilis, is half-Indian and that his eldest son with her is named after Nobel Prize-winning Indian-American physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

“Vinod, you're not just such a pompous a**hole that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you've also gone full retard,” he responded on X.

Earlier this month, Musk drew backlash for supporting a post that read, “If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered… White solidarity is the only way to survive. He responded with the “100” emoji.

Before that, he alleged racial discrimination by South African authorities over Starlink's licensing. “Starlink is not allowed to have an Internet provider licence in South Africa for the sole reason that I am not Black. This is not ok,” he wrote, later claiming, “South Africa now has more anti-White laws than there were anti-Black laws under Apartheid!”

In 2023, the billionaire agreed with an antisemitic post alleging that Jewish groups were responsible for promoting “hatred against whites.”

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elon Musk, Vinod Khosla, Tesla
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com