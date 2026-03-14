Elon Musk Apologises To Rejected Candidates, Reviews xAI Interview Records

Elon Musk has announced major internal changes at his artificial intelligence company xAI. He said the startup is now rebuilding its structure after several members of the original team left the company. Musk also acknowledged that the company wasn't initially built properly. While announcing the changes, he apologised to those who weren't selected during the initial recruitment process.

Musk shared this information through a post on X. He wrote, "xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up. Same thing happened with Tesla."

Check Out The Post Here:

Many talented people over the past few years were declined an offer or even an interview @xAI. My apologies.@BarisAkis and I are going through the company interview history and reaching back out to promising candidates. https://t.co/tvhipa1lu1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2026

Musk also acknowledged that the company may have missed the opportunity to hire many talented people. He explained that over the past few years, many qualified candidates weren't offered jobs at xAI, and some weren't even given the opportunity to interview.

He apologised for the incident and said that he and Baris Akis are now reviewing the company's interview records. Musk said they are re-contacting candidates who previously showed strong potential.