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Elon Musk Apologises To Rejected Candidates, Reviews xAI Interview Records

He apologised for the incident and said that he and Baris Akis are now reviewing the company's interview records.

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Elon Musk Apologises To Rejected Candidates, Reviews xAI Interview Records
Musk shared this information through a post on X.
  • Elon Musk announced major internal changes at his AI company xAI after team departures
  • He admitted xAI was not initially built properly and is now being rebuilt from scratch
  • Musk apologized for failing to hire many talented candidates during the initial recruitment
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Elon Musk has announced major internal changes at his artificial intelligence company xAI. He said the startup is now rebuilding its structure after several members of the original team left the company. Musk also acknowledged that the company wasn't initially built properly. While announcing the changes, he apologised to those who weren't selected during the initial recruitment process.

Musk shared this information through a post on X.  He wrote, "xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up. Same thing happened with Tesla."

Check Out The Post Here:

Musk also acknowledged that the company may have missed the opportunity to hire many talented people. He explained that over the past few years, many qualified candidates weren't offered jobs at xAI, and some weren't even given the opportunity to interview.

He apologised for the incident and said that he and Baris Akis are now reviewing the company's interview records. Musk said they are re-contacting candidates who previously showed strong potential.

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