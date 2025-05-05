World's Longest Non-Stop Flight Between Sydney And London To Launch In 2027

Qantas Airways Limited, the flag carrier of Australia, has announced a new launch date for the world's first direct flight between Sydney and London, now set to take off in the first half of 2027. The flight will span over 20 hours and cover a distance of 17,015 km, according to Time Out. Qantas has named it Project Sunrise, as passengers will witness two beautiful sunrises during the journey.

With its launch, this will become the longest non-stop passenger flight in the world. Currently, the record is held by Singapore Airlines' direct service from Singapore to New York, which covers approximately 15,300 km in around 18.5 hours.

To make the nearly day-long journey more comfortable, Qantas will introduce 12 brand-new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. The usual seating capacity of 300 will be reduced to 238 to allow for more legroom. A dedicated "wellness zone" will be installed between the economy and premium cabins, accessible to all passengers. This area will feature on-screen exercise programs, stretch handles, and hydration stations.

First-class passengers can look forward to an armchair and a bed, along with sliding doors, a private wardrobe and storage, and a 32-inch HD screen. They'll also receive a tablet to control lighting, temperature, and humidity.

Business class will feature a 25-inch-wide seat that converts into a 6-foot-5-inch bed, according to The Independent UK. Each private suite includes 3-foot-9-inch-high walls and a sliding door, with an 18-inch screen for in-flight entertainment.

Premium economy passengers will enjoy a 40-inch seat with winged headrests, a calf rest, and a 13.3-inch screen.

In economy, seats are arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration, offering a 33-inch pitch, a six-way adjustable headrest, and the same 13.3-inch entertainment screen as premium economy.