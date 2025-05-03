"Watched This 10 Times": Internet Gushes At Well-Behaved Cats Boarding A Plane To Paris

Travelling with pets can be a real challenge. But not when they are well-trained. The credit goes to the pet parents. In a similar display of discipline, four cats — Louie, Todd, Apollo and Elvis recently took a plane ride to Paris with their owners. The felines calmly settled in for the journey without creating any mischief. A video of their peaceful journey went viral on Instagram. The clip opens to the man carrying two of the cats on his shoulders as he makes his way into the airport through the body scanner. His partner follows him behind, cradling the other two cats.

Also Read: Raipur Airport Staff Asks Musician Carrying Flutes To Play - Watch What Happens Next

The security staff checks their hands before allowing them inside. The felines wait patiently for their carriers to arrive through the X-Ray scanner. The text overlay read, “TSA ran their empty carriers 2X times through the scanner, so they waited 15 minutes for them.” Todd was the first one to hop into its carrier, followed by Louie and the rest. The video then shows the adorable felines wearing matching sweaters and berets waiting to board the flight.

Once the cats cosied up on the plane, they self-cleaned and slept for nearly 8 hours. After making a smooth landing, the felines were geared up to explore the City of Love. The side note read, “All four of them were such good boys on our flight to Paris, and we can't wait to share all their adventures in Europe with you guys. Apollo & Elvis will be with us in Paris until May 6th and afterwards, Louie and Todd are heading to Barcelona, Madrid and Amsterdam.” Watch the complete video here.

Also Read: Emirati Man Flies With Pet Falcon Holding Its Own Passport

Here's how people reacted to the viral reel in the comments section:

“How did they use the litter?” wondered one person.

“Omg sooo precious in their lil berets,” gushed another.

“Awww, absolutely love this,” said a cat-lover.

“I think I just watched this about 10 times… can never get enough!!” admitted a user.

“So precious! Enjoy your trip,” commented an individual.

“It would be my dream come true to be seated next to this adorable crew,” read an honest confession.

So far, the video has garnered over 11.9 million views.