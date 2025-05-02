Raipur Airport Staff Asks Musician Carrying Flutes To Play - Watch What Happens Next

Picture this: You are at the airport terminal when suddenly a melodic tune of a familiar song floats into your ears. Wouldn't your travel experience become more interesting? After all, music and travel both have the power to transport you—one through distance, the other through emotion. Recently, Raipur airport witnessed a similar heartwarming incident. A sufi Bollywood fusion band, Jaipuri Brothers, presented a soul-stirring flute performance at the request of the airport staff. They selected the poignant track Teri Mitti by B Praak from the 2019 film Kesari, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

The band posted a video of the musical rendition on their official Instagram handle. The lead flutist is seen playing the deeply moving patriotic song as the security staff enjoy his brilliant performance with heartfelt smiles. With each measured breath, the flutist creates the perfect harmony by drawing out the notes. He never misses a beat, playing the instrument with sheer expertise. Curious air travellers were left equally impressed. They stopped on their way, watching him play the achingly beautiful tune. A few recorded the moment on their phones.

The side note read, “At Raipur airport, we gave a small performance on the request of the airport staff! Fun with the airline staff among music lovers, happy to connect with music.”

So far, the video has amassed more than 4.5 million views. The internet loved this beautiful moment at the airport:

Heaping praise, one user wrote, “Moment that made everyone stand still.”

“Big salute to him,” said another. "That is such a sweet airport moment," a third added.

“Wow..... Very peaceful flute music,” noted a music lover. “Nice to see music works at any time,” shared an individual.