Is Turkey's Tourism Getting Too Expensive? Man Shocked By McDonald's Meal Price At Antalya Airport

Turkey is known for its beautiful landscapes, rich culture, and bustling cities. However, one issue has been leaving many travellers shocked - the rising cost of everyday goods. A recent revelation has sparked a flurry of online discussion, with one man's experience at a McDonald's in Antalya Airport highlighting just how steep prices have become for visitors. Craig, a British citizen who recently passed through the busy airport, shared a TikTok video that quickly went viral, as viewers struggled to comprehend the eye-watering cost of fast food at the terminal. The price of a simple McDonald's meal in one of Turkey's most popular airports left many in disbelief.

In the video, Craig said that after wandering through the airport, he found himself scanning the McDonald's menu, expecting typical fast-food prices. Instead, he was met with what he described as "mad" prices. The cost of a Big Mac Meal? A staggering $20.90 - which converts to around Rs 2,000. Even a Double Cheeseburger Meal came in at an eye-popping $20.50 (around Rs 1,964). And for those craving something even more indulgent, a Big Tasty Classic Meal would set them back $21.90 (around Rs 2,100).

Craig's video quickly gained traction, with many fast-food fans expressing their shock in the comments. The footage has now been viewed by thousands, and it's not just the prices that have raised eyebrows - it's the fact that such rates are being charged at a popular tourist destination. One user said that Antalya and Istanbul airports were among the most expensive in the world. Another traveller, who had just returned from Turkey, mentioned that they refused to pay the high prices at the airport and instead stopped at a McDonald's on their way home. Many other commenters shared their disbelief, questioning why anyone would pay such inflated rates.

So, why are places like Antalya Airport becoming so costly? According to economic data, Turkey's inflation has played a key role. A report by Statista states that in November 2024, Turkey's inflation rate stood at 47.1%. The highest recorded inflation during the period was 85.51% in October 2022. By June 2023, the year-on-year change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had dropped to 38.21%, marking the lowest figure since January 2022. Since the second half of 2019, Turkey has experienced double-digit inflation, with the steepest rise occurring in 2022. The report also noted that domestic prices have been rising steadily, with the CPI - particularly in the food sector - seeing drastic increases since 2022. As Statista further explained, inflation has hit food prices especially hard, with an increase of 48.6% in the 12 months leading to November 2024.

For travellers planning a trip to Turkey, it's important to be aware of the changing economic landscape. While the country offers many incredible experiences, it's clear that the cost of living - especially in popular tourist hubs like airports - has risen significantly in recent years.

So, when planning your next trip to Turkey, it might be wise to pack a few extra snacks for the journey - or consider grabbing a bite outside the airport - to avoid these high-stakes fast-food prices.