6 Breathtaking Spots In Kerala You Need To Visit In May 2025

Kumarakom. Photo: Unsplash

A quieter cousin to Alleppey, Kumarakom is perfect for travellers who want the backwater experience minus the tourist rush. What makes it extra special in May is the flurry of migratory birds that stop by the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary. From herons to cuckoos, the place is a birder's paradise. Hire a canoe and glide silently through the backwaters at sunrise. Or simply sit by the banks and watch the world go by — this is slow travel at its finest. And yes, the toddy (a local fermented coconut drink) served fresh from the trees is something you've got to try at least once.

4. Thrissur

Thrissur. Photo: Pexels

Time your visit with Thrissur Pooram, one of Kerala's most extravagant temple festivals, happening this May. Think towering decorated elephants, booming traditional drums, and a fireworks display that rivals New Year's Eve in most capitals. The energy in the city during the festival is electric — even if you're not religious, it's hard not to get swept up in the rhythm of it all. Beyond the festival, Thrissur is known as Kerala's cultural capital for a reason. Museums, temples, and art galleries abound — but it's the people and their stories that give the city its soul.

Also Read: Kochi Travel Guide: The Only Itinerary You'll Ever Need For Kerala's Coolest Coastal City

5. Wayanad

Tucked away in northern Kerala, Wayanad is one of the state's most underrated gems. It's cooler than the coast and bursting with natural beauty — dense forests, hidden waterfalls, and ancient caves that are steeped in tribal history. If you're looking to escape the noise of the city, Wayanad's your best bet. Highlights include Edakkal Caves (with prehistoric petroglyphs), Pookode Lake, and the Soochipara waterfalls. May is also when Wayanad's spice plantations are fragrant with the scent of pepper and vanilla — it's sensory overload in the best way possible.

Pro Tip: May in Kerala means early monsoon showers, so pack a light rain jacket and breathable clothes. But don't let that put you off — fewer tourists and lush green views make this one of the best months to visit.