6 Breathtaking Spots In Kerala You Need To Visit In May 2025

While much of India swelters in summer heat, Kerala stays breezy and green, making it the perfect place to unwind. The month of May in God's Own Country is all about vibrant landscapes, cooler highlands, backwaters kissed by golden sunsets, and local festivals that bring every street corner to life. From tea-covered slopes to calm canals and spice-scented trails, there's something here for every kind of traveller. Whether you're chasing cool mountain air, craving authentic local food, or just want to slow down and soak in the scenery, these five cool destinations in Kerala are perfect for your May 2025 itinerary, promising a trip that's equal parts relaxing and unforgettable.
Here Are 6 Cool Destinations In Kerala You Can Visit In May 2025:
1. Munnar
Nestled high in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a summer favourite for good reason. With temperatures hovering between 18 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius in May, it's one of the few places in Kerala where you can sip your morning tea wrapped in a hoodie. The tea plantations here look like green velvet draped over hills, and the scent of fresh cardamom in the air makes even a short walk feel like aromatherapy. While you're here, check out the Eravikulam National Park, home to the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, and if you're lucky, you might spot the rare Neelakurinji flower in bloom (it only happens every 12 years, but some patches surprise visitors out of season). Don't leave without sampling local chocolate and eucalyptus oil from the roadside vendors.
2. Alleppey
If slowing down is your goal, Alleppey (Alappuzha) is where time practically stands still. This backwater town in Kerala is best known for its network of canals, rice paddies, and iconic houseboats. In May, the crowds are thinner and the sunsets more dramatic, thanks to the early monsoon clouds painting the skies. Opt for an overnight houseboat stay. You'll drift past coconut groves, locals washing clothes by the banks, and fishermen casting their nets as birds swoop down in cinematic timing. Plus, the food on board — think spicy fish curry and fresh banana fritters — is worth the trip alone.
3. Kumarakom
A quieter cousin to Alleppey, Kumarakom is perfect for travellers who want the backwater experience minus the tourist rush. What makes it extra special in May is the flurry of migratory birds that stop by the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary. From herons to cuckoos, the place is a birder's paradise. Hire a canoe and glide silently through the backwaters at sunrise. Or simply sit by the banks and watch the world go by — this is slow travel at its finest. And yes, the toddy (a local fermented coconut drink) served fresh from the trees is something you've got to try at least once.
4. Thrissur
Time your visit with Thrissur Pooram, one of Kerala's most extravagant temple festivals, happening this May. Think towering decorated elephants, booming traditional drums, and a fireworks display that rivals New Year's Eve in most capitals. The energy in the city during the festival is electric — even if you're not religious, it's hard not to get swept up in the rhythm of it all. Beyond the festival, Thrissur is known as Kerala's cultural capital for a reason. Museums, temples, and art galleries abound — but it's the people and their stories that give the city its soul.
5. Wayanad
Tucked away in northern Kerala, Wayanad is one of the state's most underrated gems. It's cooler than the coast and bursting with natural beauty — dense forests, hidden waterfalls, and ancient caves that are steeped in tribal history. If you're looking to escape the noise of the city, Wayanad's your best bet. Highlights include Edakkal Caves (with prehistoric petroglyphs), Pookode Lake, and the Soochipara waterfalls. May is also when Wayanad's spice plantations are fragrant with the scent of pepper and vanilla — it's sensory overload in the best way possible.
Pro Tip: May in Kerala means early monsoon showers, so pack a light rain jacket and breathable clothes. But don't let that put you off — fewer tourists and lush green views make this one of the best months to visit.
