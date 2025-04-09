Kochi Travel Guide: The Only Itinerary You'll Ever Need For Kerala's Coolest Coastal City

Kochi is effortlessly cool. Tucked along Kerala's southwest coast, this city blends coastal chill with colonial charm, art-filled streets, and a food scene that hits all the right notes. Think pastel-painted bungalows, street cafes buzzing with travellers, and vintage shops packed with treasures. Whether you're in it for the sunsets, the seafood, or the stories tucked into every alley, Kochi serves it all with style. This Kochi travel guide isn't your usual travel fluff — it's the lowdown on where to stay, what to eat, and all the places worth your time. Because if you're going to do Kochi, do it right.

Here's A Handy Guide To Planning A Holiday In Kochi:

Where To Go In Kochi:

1. Mattancherry Palace

Also called the Dutch Palace, this spot is worth a stop for the seriously impressive Kerala murals and old-school vibes. Built by the Portuguese, renovated by the Dutch — it's got layers. Don't miss the portraits of Kochi Rajas. Super Instagrammable interiors, too.

Mattancherry Palace. Photo: iStock

2. Jew Town

Nope, that's not a typo. This street in Mattancherry is lined with antique shops, quirky art stores, and the Paradesi Synagogue (which is still active, by the way). It's quiet, charming, and smells like sandalwood and old books.

3. St. George's Syro-Malabar Forane Church

One of the oldest in Kerala, it dates back to 593 AD, though what you'll see now is a gleaming new structure built right next to the original. The interiors are jaw-dropping — think ornate marble, stained glass windows, and towering domes that make it feel more like a cathedral in Europe than a parish in Kochi.

St. George's Syro-Malabar Forane Church. Photo: iStock

3. Fort Kochi

This neighbourhood is peak Kochi aesthetics. Think pastel colonial buildings, colourful street art, vintage cafes, and that iconic Chinese fishing net sunset shot everyone wants. Walk along Princess Street, catch an impromptu street performance, or dip into an art gallery you can't pronounce.

4. Kerala Folklore Museum

If you're into creepy masks, temple art, and ancient wooden staircases that may or may not creak under your feet — this one's a hidden gem. It's a three-storey house-turned-museum and makes for a solid culture fix.

5. Vypin Island

Just a quick ferry away, this island is dotted with quiet beaches, lighthouses, and coastal charm minus the crowds. If you're lucky, you'll spot dolphins on your boat ride there. Bonus: Zero filter needed for your beach pics.

Vypin Island. Photo: iStock

6. Marine Drive

Not to be confused with the one in Mumbai, Kochi's Marine Drive is for breezy evening walks, local snacks, and watching boats pass by. The Rainbow Bridge lights up after sunset and gives major rom-com vibes.

Where To Stay In Kochi:

1. Luxury Hotels

If you're into the finer things, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa is where you'll want to check in. Located on Willingdon Island, it offers panoramic views of the harbour, plush rooms with colonial decor, and a spa that'll melt your travel stress away. Their infinity pool is basically a photoshoot waiting to happen. Another standout is Brunton Boatyard, a boutique luxury property by CGH Earth. Set in a former British shipyard, it's all high ceilings, teakwood furniture, and windows that open right onto the Arabian Sea. The service is flawless, and the vibe is vintage elegance with zero pretence.

Photo: Courtesy of Taj Malabar Resort & Spa

2. Boutique Hotels

Kochi's boutique hotel game is strong. Malabar House, located right in the heart of Fort Kochi, is a stylish mix of Indian antiques and contemporary art. Each room is uniquely designed, and the in-house wine lounge is a quiet oasis in the buzz of the city. The Eighth Bastion, also by CGH Earth, blends Dutch-inspired architecture with subtle modern touches-think open courtyards, minimalistic rooms, and lots of greenery. These places offer more than just a bed-they're a whole mood, ideal for travellers who like their stays with a little character.

3. Budget Stays

Good news for budget travellers: Kochi has plenty of clean, safe, and friendly options that don't feel like a compromise. Zostel Kochi is one of the top picks, located in Fort Kochi with colourful dorms, private rooms, and communal spaces perfect for swapping stories with fellow backpackers. The Pod Cochin Hostel offers capsule-style stays with a modern twist-think privacy curtains, charging stations, and squeaky-clean bathrooms. If you're looking for local hospitality, go for a homestay. Many families in Fort Kochi open up their homes to travellers, offering delicious home-cooked meals and insider tips you won't find online.

Where To Eat In Kochi:

1. Regional Cuisine

If you're in Kochi and you don't try a traditional Kerala meal served on a banana leaf, you're doing it wrong. Start with Kayees Rahmathulla Hotel, a decades-old legend known for its dum-style mutton biryani that locals swear by. It's rustic, no-frills, and always packed — and that's part of the charm. For something more curated, head to Dhe Puttu, co-owned by Malayalam star Dileep. Their menu is entirely dedicated to puttu (steamed rice cakes) in all its regional glory, served with spicy kadala curry, fish moilee, or beef fry. It's local food with dramatic flair, right down to the presentation.

2. Cosy Cafes

Kochi's cafe scene is all about character. Loafers Corner Cafe, perched on the first floor of a heritage building, is a chill hangout spot with antique furniture, ceiling fans, and a street-view balcony made for people-watching. The vibe is old-world meets indie. Over at Qissa Cafe, expect bright interiors, mismatched furniture, and a laid-back energy that draws in digital nomads and artists alike. Their menu is a mix of global and Indian plates — think beetroot hummus toast, masala omelettes, and masala chai that's brewed just right. Both cafes also double up as mini art spaces, often showcasing local work.

Photo: iStock

3. Fine Dining

If you're looking to turn your dinner into a whole experience, The Rice Boat at Taj Malabar is a solid bet. Shaped like a traditional kettuvallam (rice boat), this upscale restaurant floats on heritage and serves up some of the freshest seafood in the city. The lobster thermidor and meen pollichathu (fish cooked in banana leaf) are top-tier. Over at History Restaurant in Brunton Boatyard, the menu reads like a colonial-era food diary — Anglo-Indian curries, Jewish fish dishes, and Syrian Christian stews are all on offer. Dining here feels like time travel, only with air conditioning and top-notch service.

4. Lounges & Bars

When the sun goes down in Kochi, the scene shifts to rooftops and breezy backwater lounges. SkyGrill at Crowne Plaza is where you'll find a more polished crowd, sunset views over the lake, and craft cocktails that don't skimp on flavour. The grilled seafood here pairs perfectly with their signature spice-infused G&Ts. For something more relaxed and bohemian, Seagull on the waterfront is the go-to for live music, beer towers, and solid coastal fare. It's not fancy, but the vibe's unbeatable — especially if you snag a table right by the water.

Where To Shop In Kochi:

1. Local Markets

Broadway Market is chaotic in the best possible way. It's packed with tiny shops selling everything from spices and textiles to local snacks and plastic buckets. The smell of fresh cardamom hits you first, followed by vendors shouting out offers in rapid Malayalam. It's not polished, but that's the fun of it — you're haggling, sweating, and walking out with a bag of banana chips, a handloom kurta, and probably a story or two. Head there early in the day to avoid the heat and get the freshest picks.

Souvenir shop. Photo: iStock

2. Art & Handicrafts

If you're on the hunt for souvenirs that aren't basic, Kochi's handicraft scene is a goldmine. The shops in Jew Town are full of vintage collectibles, from wooden spice boxes and brass lamps to traditional Kathakali masks and coir crafts. Kairali Handicrafts, a government-run store, is great for authentic buys at fixed prices — perfect if you hate bargaining. Look out for rosewood carvings, mural paintings, and even handmade jewellery inspired by Kerala's temple art. Bonus: Most items are small enough to fit in your suitcase without triggering excess baggage fees.

3. Luxury Malls

When the humidity gets too real or you're just craving some AC, head to LuLu Mall. It's the biggest in India and pretty much has everything — Zara, H&M, FabIndia, you name it. There's an indoor amusement park, multiplex cinema, and even an ice-skating rink (yes, in Kerala). The food court is massive, with global chains and Kerala staples under one roof. It's not cultural per se, but if you're craving convenience-or a last-minute gift run — LuLu delivers.

Weather In Kochi (Best Time To Visit Kochi):

Kochi is tropical, which means hot, humid, and dramatic rain spells. November to February is the sweet spot — sunny days, breezy evenings, and weather that lets you walk without turning into a puddle. March to May is peak summer, and June to September is monsoon season, which is lovely but makes sightseeing slightly chaotic (read: wet socks).

How To Reach Kochi:

By Air

Cochin International Airport (COK) is the main hub here — clean, solar-powered, and well-connected to major cities in India and abroad. Taxis and airport buses are easy to find.

By Rail

There are two main stations — Ernakulam Town and Ernakulam Junction. Both connect Kochi to major metros like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

By Road

Kochi is well-linked by the NH66 and NH544. Buses from nearby cities like Trivandrum and Calicut are frequent. Or just hire a cab if you're feeling bougie.

Backwaters of Kerala. Photo: iStock

Getting Around In Kochi:

Auto-rickshaws are everywhere and surprisingly honest if you ask for the meter. Uber and Ola are also available, but sometimes flaky in Fort Kochi. Ferries are the real MVP — cheap, breezy, and great for hopping between mainland Ernakulam and islands like Vypin or Willingdon. Rent a cycle or scooter if you want to do Kochi the hipster way.