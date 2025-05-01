Woman Explores 15 Countries Spending Only Rs 2000 A Day, Here's How She Did It

Travelling on a budget can be challenging. Financial setbacks often force globetrotters to step back from exploring new places. But journeying must not always burn a hole in your pocket, as proved by freelance travel writer Lydia Swinscoe. Driven by an insatiable quest for adventure, Lydia left her desk job in 2009. Her mission? Backpacking around the globe for a year with only 7,000 pounds (Rs 7.8 lakh approx.) in her account. So far, the travel enthusiast has visited 15 countries, including Bolivia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Brazil, by spending only 19 pounds (Rs 2,000 approx) a day. Lydia has revealed some tips on how to travel your heart's content when on a tight budget.

Here Are Expert Tips On How To Travel The World And Spend As Little As Possible:

1. Stay At Dormitories

According to the experienced travel writer, dormitories are the best accommodations to save money. Additionally, some of them also provide complimentary breakfasts. “Dormitories provide not only the ability to share stories and tips with fellow adventurers but are economically essential,” she wrote in her blog, as reported by Daily Mail.

2. Flexible Schedule

Lydia discouraged rigid itineraries. Instead, she emphasised flexible schedules, which, according to her, allow longer stays in low-cost destinations like India. She revealed that festival and temple visits in India cost the bare minimum.

3. Cook Your Own Meals

Buying fresh exotic ingredients from local bazaars is cheaper, claimed Lydia. Not only is it convenient to cook your own meals, but the experience is a culinary adventure in itself. For example, she highlighted Peru's sour camu camu berries, Bolivia's huge avocados and Bangkok's vast variety of street food.

4. Choose Road Travel

In terms of transport, Lydia preferred road travel, deeming that commuting through buses, trains and boats is more economical. What's more, the globetrotter championed on-foot sightseeing, describing it as one of the most rewarding ways to discover the hidden corners of a new city.

Next, Lydia recommended boarding overnight trains and buses to cut down on accommodation costs. She dubbed sleeper transport a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which also offers great views.

5. Befriend The Locals

Lydia suggested taking tip-based city tours hosted by knowledgeable guides, as they can fill you with cultural and historical insights about the place. On a final note, the keen traveller urged fellow wanderlust individuals to befriend the locals. She called them an “overflowing fountain of travel expertise” and hospitality, assisting you on pocket-friendly experiences like spontaneous homestays and shared meals.