6 Budget-Friendly Stays To Enjoy The Scenic Beauty Of Mussoorie

Summer has arrived, and it comes with the perfect excuse to ditch the scorching plains and retreat to the cool atmosphere of the hills. Mussoorie, which is also known as the ‘Queen of the Hills,' is one place that is on every traveller's mind. From misty mornings to colonial charm, this place never fails to impress mountain lovers. Whether you're taking serene walks on Camel's Back Road or enjoying a vibrant evening on Mall Road, this hill station has something for everyone. And the best part? You don't need to go over the top to enjoy it. If you're planning to visit anytime soon, make sure to check out these budget-friendly stays for your mountain getaway.

Here Are 6 Budget-Friendly Stays In Mussoorie

1. The Hosteller Mussoorie, Mall Road

Photo Credit: The Hosteller Mussoorie

Located just off the bustling Mall Road, the Hosteller Mussoorie offers a bright and vibrant atmosphere, perfect for solo travellers and backpackers. The property has cosy dorms and double-sharing rooms, all having modern amenities and attached washrooms. You can enjoy panoramic views of the valley from the terrace, relax in the shared lounge, and enjoy meals at the in-house cafe. Plus, it is located in the centre of Mussoorie, which is perfect for exploring the city's attractions.

2. Hotel Mall Palace

Another budget-friendly stay at Mall Road, Hotel Mall Palace provides you with easy access to the city's main highlights. The hotel has 37 accommodations, each offering a range of modern facilities to ensure a comfortable stay. You can enjoy scenic views from your rooms and also enjoy delicious meals at their in-house restaurant and tea place. With its warm hospitality and prime location, it's an ideal choice for travellers wanting both comfort and convenience.

3. Seclude Mussoorie, Winterline

Photo Credit: Seclude Mussoorie

A 15-minute walk from the lively Mall Road, Seclude Mussoorie is like a safe haven amidst the hills. This boutique property has unique colour-themed rooms, which make the stay even more fun and charming. You can relax in the outdoor areas, which offer mesmerising views of the valley and the mountains or just have a relaxed meal in their restaurant. With a delightful blend of serenity and proximity to local attractions, it's a perfect retreat for those looking for a peaceful getaway.

4. The Palm Aryan Mussoorie

Photo Credit: The Palm Aryan Mussoorie

If you crave premium rooms on a budget, then The Palm Aryan Mussoorie should be on your list. This property offers breathtaking valley views and a comfortable stay. What's more? The hotel also provides free shuttle services, making sure there's easy transportation available throughout the city. Enjoy lip-smacking vegetarian and non-vegetarian food during your stay, along with other amenities provided by the hotel. With its picturesque location and a wide range of amenities, you are up for a memorable stay!

5. Hotel The SSB

Photo Credit: Booking.Com

Want a view of the Kempty Falls? Then Hotel The SSB offers a great option for you! With its prime location and easy access, the hotel features well-furnished rooms all loaded with modern amenities. You can enjoy lip-smacking food and the hotel's warm hospitality during your stay. The terrace offers beautiful views of the mountains and valleys around you, which will make you feel like you're on cloud 9. It's a great place if you're travelling with your friends on a budget!

6. Hotel Mussoorie Heights

Photo Credit: Hotel Mussoorie Heights

Based on Kincraig Road, Hotel Mussoorie Heights gives you a serene environment away from the hustle and bustle of the main town. It offers sanitised stays with modern amenities along with an amazing view of the valley. From airport transfers to babysitting services, this place provides all the amenities on demand. Take a break from your hectic schedule and relax!

So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy the 'Queen of the Hills' in the most budget-friendly way possible at these beautiful properties!