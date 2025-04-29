7 Easy Weekend Getaways From Kolkata Perfect For Your Next Road Trip

If you live in Kolkata or are just visiting, chances are you've caught yourself daydreaming about a quick break from the city's never-ending buzz. While the City of Joy has its own charm, sometimes a weekend away is all you need to hit refresh. The good news? There are plenty of gorgeous, offbeat, and downright relaxing escapes just a few hours' drive or train ride away. From tea-covered hillsides to quiet beach towns, these spots offer everything you need for that perfect two-day road trip. Here's your shortlist of some great weekend getaways from Kolkata that are low-effort, high-reward.

Here Are 7 Best Weekend Getaways From Kolkata:

1. Mandarmani

Distance: 170 km | Travel time: 4.5-5 hours

Forget Goa-level noise and chaos. Mandarmani is what you get when you mix a clean beach, long walks, and crab spotting. It's one of the few motorable beaches in India (yes, you can actually drive along the shore), but thankfully, it hasn't been turned into a circus. Pack your favourite book, wear something breezy, and do absolutely nothing. By the way, sunrise here is worth waking up for. Don't hit snooze!

2. Sundarbans

Sundarbans. Photo: Pexels

Distance: 100 km to Godkhali (launch point) | Travel time: 3-4 hours

This one's for those craving some serious nature. The Sundarbans mangrove forest, home to the elusive Royal Bengal Tiger, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that feels otherworldly. Take a boat ride through the narrow creeks, catch sight of crocodiles, exotic birds, and if you're lucky, the big cat itself. Go with a guided tour — it's safer and far more insightful. Winter is the best time to visit; the weather's perfect, and wildlife sightings are more frequent.

3. Shantiniketan

Shantiniketan. Photo: Instagram/duttasphotos

Distance: 160 km | Travel time: 3.5-4 hours

Once the home of Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan still feels like a page out of his poetry. Located in Birbhum district, this artsy little town is perfect for a quiet weekend. You can spend your day cycling past red mud paths, checking out local handicrafts, or soaking in baul music performances under the stars. The Saturday haat (market) at Sonajhuri is a treasure trove of local art and organic eats. Visit during Poush Mela (December) for a cultural high that doesn't feel touristy.

4. Digha

Digha. Photo: Pexels

Distance: 180 km | Travel time: 4-5 hours

It may be old school, but Digha still holds its own when it comes to easy beach getaways. Whether it's the buzz of New Digha or the quieter charm of Old Digha, this seaside town is all about laid-back walks, fish fry at roadside stalls, and some seriously photogenic sunsets. Book your train tickets early, especially on long weekends. Digha fills up fast.

5. Bakkhali

Bakkhali. Photo: Pexels

Distance: 130 km | Travel time: 4 hours

Not far from the Sundarbans, Bakkhali is one of West Bengal's lesser-known beach escapes. With fewer crowds and more coconut trees, it's ideal for those who want to clock out of the real world for 48 hours. The beach is clean, the seafood's fresh, and mobile network is spotty (read: digital detox, done right). Pro tip: Carry cash — ATMs are limited and digital payments aren't a given.

6. Bishnupur

Bishnupur. Photo: Unsplash

Distance: 140 km | Travel time: 3.5-4 hours

History lovers, this one's for you. Bishnupur is best known for its stunning terracotta temples built by the Malla kings. The town's also famous for Baluchari saris and its classical music heritage. Even if you're not into ancient architecture, the town's pace is slow and inviting. It's a solid pick for a culture-filled weekend. Hire a local guide — the stories behind the temples make all the difference.

7. Raichak

Raichak. Photo: Instagram/wanderwitharu

Distance: 50 km | Travel time: 1.5-2 hours

For those who want something swanky but close by, Raichak is the answer. The drive's short and scenic, and the riverside resorts (like Ganga Kutir and Fort Raichak) are perfect for a staycation that doesn't feel like a compromise. It's great for families, couples, or solo travellers in need of some pampering. Go mid-week if possible — rates drop and the vibe's even more serene.