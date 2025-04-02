One City, Five Experiences: 5 Most Unique Things To Do In Kolkata

Kolkata is a city that doesn't just show itself to you — you have to feel it through its endless experiences. Whether it's the serenity of Prinsep Ghat, the chaos of a food bazaar, or the quiet elegance of a rajbari, each experience is a piece of the puzzle that makes up this wonderfully unpredictable city. The streets hum with history, the food bursts with flavour, and every corner has a story waiting to unfold. So, the next time you find yourself in Kolkata, skip the usual tourist spots and try these instead — you'll walk away with memories that linger long after you've left.

Here Are 5 Most Unusual Experiences In Kolkata:

1. Watch The Sunrise At Prinsep Ghat

There's something magical about starting your day by the Hooghly River. At Prinsep Ghat, the first rays of the sun paint the sky in hues of orange and pink while boats gently glide across the water. The Vidyasagar Setu, towering in the background, adds to the picture-perfect scene. Grab a cup of steaming cha (tea) from a local stall, sit on the steps, and let the calmness of the morning wash over you. It's one of those rare moments when Kolkata slows down — before the city erupts into its usual, glorious chaos.

Catch the golden rays at dawn at Prinsep Ghat. Photo: iStock

2. Eat Your Way Through Kolkata's Street Food Scene

No trip to Kolkata is complete without a deep dive into its street food. Head to New Market, where the air is thick with the aroma of freshly fried telebhaja (batter-fried snacks) and spicy jhalmuri (puffed rice with mustard oil, peanuts, and chillies). If you're an early riser, make your way to Terreti Bazaar, where the city's Chinese-Indian community serves up breakfast treats like steaming-hot momos and pork baos. Don't forget to try the kathi rolls — flaky parathas stuffed with smoky, spiced kebabs. There's a reason Kolkata is called India's street food capital!

Nothing can beat Kolkata's street food scene! Photo: iStock

3. Visit The Potters' Quarter At Kumortuli

Hidden away in the bylanes of North Kolkata, Kumortuli is where the city's most skilled artisans create stunning clay idols, particularly for Durga Puja. Walk through the narrow alleys, and you'll see rows of half-finished idols, their faces waiting to be painted with the final, divine touch. The smell of wet clay fills the air, and watching these artists at work is nothing short of mesmerising. Even if you're not visiting during the festive season, the craftsmanship on display is reason enough to stop by.

Find artisans at work at Kumortuli. Photo: iStock

4. Step Into Kolkata's Grand Old Rajbaris

Kolkata's rajbaris (heritage mansions) are a throwback to the city's aristocratic past. While many of these grand homes are now crumbling under time's weight, a few have been lovingly restored. Marble Palace is a standout, with its collection of Venetian chandeliers, Greco-Roman sculptures, and a quirky menagerie of birds. If you want to go off the beaten track, visit Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, or Rajbari Bawali, which has been transformed into a luxury boutique stay. These mansions hold stories of a bygone era — if only their walls could talk.

These rajbaris in ruins possess a unique charm. Photo: iStock

5. Take A Ride In A Classic Yellow Taxi

There's no better way to experience Kolkata's old-world charm than by hopping into one of its iconic yellow Ambassador taxis. Sure, ride-sharing apps have taken over, but nothing beats the nostalgia of rolling down the window and watching the city unfold in front of you — past the colonial buildings of Dalhousie Square, the bustling lanes of College Street, and the tram-lined roads of North Kolkata. The drivers have stories for days, and if you're lucky, they might just let you in on some city secrets.