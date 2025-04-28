9 Stunning Hotels In Paris For A Budget-Friendly Trip

Paris, the City of Light, is on almost every travel bucket list. It is loved and desired for its charm, history, and culture. We all dream of having our pictures taken in front of the Eiffel Tower, right? But do you keep putting off your trip due to your budget? While Paris may seem synonymous with luxury, there are numerous budget-friendly accommodations that offer comfort, style, and prime locations. Here are nine affordable yet excellent hotels in Paris that won't break the bank.

1. Hotel de la Mare

Location: 20th Arrondissement, near Buttes-Chaumont Park

Highlights: Offers a variety of accommodations, including rooms with shared bathrooms and studios with kitchenettes. Guests appreciate the proximity to Belleville's diverse dining scene and the peaceful ambience.

2. Hotel Paris Villette

Location: 19th Arrondissement, close to Parc de la Villette

Highlights: Situated near cultural venues like the Cite des Sciences and the Zenith concert hall. The hotel features a charming patio for breakfast and is pet-friendly.

3. Libertel Canal Saint-Martin

Location: 19th Arrondissement, near Canal Saint-Martin

Highlights: Comprises three interconnected buildings with a quaint courtyard. Guests enjoy spacious rooms, a hearty breakfast, and easy access to metro lines 2, 5, and 7bis.

4. Zazie Hotel

Location: 12th Arrondissement, near Gare de Lyon

Highlights: Offers a homely atmosphere with a private library and elevator access. Conveniently located near Reuilly-Diderot metro station, providing easy access to major attractions.

5. Hotel Audran

Location: 18th Arrondissement, Montmartre

Highlights: Nestled in the heart of Montmartre, close to the Moulin Rouge. The hotel offers colourful rooms, free Wi-Fi, and 24-hour front desk service.

6. Terminus Orleans

Location: 14th Arrondissement, near Porte d'Orleans

Highlights: Features comfortable rooms with free Wi-Fi, an on-site bar and restaurant, and is just steps away from metro line 4, providing direct access to central Paris.

7. Luxelthe Hotel

Location: 18th Arrondissement, Pigalle

Highlights: Located near the Moulin Rouge, this hotel offers clean, comfortable rooms with private bathrooms and 24/7 front desk service.

8. Hotel du College de France

Location: 5th Arrondissement, Latin Quarter

Price: From $90 per night (approx. INR 8,010)

Highlights: Situated near the Pantheon and Notre-Dame Cathedral, this hotel offers clean rooms and friendly service, making it ideal for history enthusiasts.

9. Hotel des Arts - Montmartre

Location: 18th Arrondissement, Montmartre

Highlights: Combines vintage Parisian decor with modern amenities. Guests appreciate the artistic ambience and proximity to Place du Tertre and Abbesses metro station.



Tips for Booking Budget Hotels in Paris:

Book Early: Affordable hotels tend to fill up quickly, especially during peak seasons.

Consider Location: Staying slightly outside the city centre can offer better rates while still providing easy access via public transport.

Check Amenities: Ensure the hotel offers the essentials you need, such as Wi-Fi, breakfast, or elevator access.

Exploring Paris doesn't have to be expensive. With these budget-friendly hotels, you can enjoy the city's magic without compromising on comfort or location.