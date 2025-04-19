Watch: YouTuber Tries Bribing His Way Into First Class With Gifts, Here's What Happened

There's something extremely special about flying first class. The wide, comfortable seats, extra legroom, delicious food and drinks, and the peace and quiet, it's the kind of travel experience many people dream of. But for many, it remains out of reach due to its high cost. Flight upgrades, when they happen, are usually given to frequent flyers or those with memberships. But what if someone tried a different way to bag that first-class seat by offering a gift? That is exactly what a YouTuber recently tried to do. Hoping to experience first-class comfort without paying for it, he arrived with a bunch of gifts for the airline crew.

In a video shared by Instagram user @parkerseidel, the California-based YouTuber showcased his plan. In the video, he shared that he had always wanted to experience first-class travel but found it too expensive. So, on a flight from Los Angeles to Paris, he decided to try his luck in a different way. He spent $99.96 (approximately Rs. 8,300) on a set of Starbucks gift cards, chocolates, candy, a greeting card, and a decorative gift bag.

Upon entering the aircraft, he greeted one of the crew members and handed over the gift bag, saying that he really appreciated their service and that the gifts were for all the flight attendants on board. However, the kind gesture did not lead to a seat in the premium cabin. But the crew did not let his efforts go to waste. As per the video, he was treated very warmly in economy class and received complimentary champagne, snacks, and an amenity kit. Even his friend, who was travelling with him, was served a free drink by the crew.

Watch the full video below:

The viral video garnered over 2 million views at the time of writing. Several users reacted to the YouTuber's video:

One user commented, "You gave them Starbucks gift cards, candy, and spent $100 and they give you socks and a toothbrush ."

Another user wrote, "Bro spent $100 on gifts hoping to be in first class when he could've spent that $100 on a first class upgrade."

A third user commented, "Flight attendants don't give upgrades, gate agents do."

"Bro, if u didn't know those socks were already included," wrote a fourth user.

