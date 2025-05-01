Tea For Rs 10, Vada Pav For Rs 20: Udan Yatri Cafe Launched At Pune Airport

Food and beverages at airports are often expensive, with a cup of tea sometimes costing as much as Rs 300. However, at Pune International Airport, passengers can now buy tea for Rs 10, coffee for Rs 20, bottled water for Rs 10, and vada pav or samosa for just Rs 20. This has been made possible with the launch of the Udan Yatri Cafe - a government initiative aimed at providing affordable, hygienic and quality food at airports.

The Udan Yatri Cafe has been introduced to enhance comfort and convenience for all travellers. In addition to Pune, the cafe has also been launched at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and Chennai International Airport.

The issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports was first raised by AAP MP Raghav Chadha in the Rajya Sabha. Following this, the government rolled out the initiative to address passenger concerns.

On Monday, the official X handle of the Ministry of Civil Aviation shared photos from the launch and wrote, "Today, Hon'ble Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol, inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Pune Airport. On this occasion, a special video message from Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu was played, where he warmly welcomed the launch and highlighted the significance of this initiative in making air travel more accessible and passenger-friendly."

Today, Hon'ble Minister of State for Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol ji, inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Pune Airport.



According to the post, the cafe will be entirely operated by women, "marking an important step towards empowering women in the aviation sector."

In its first month at Kolkata Airport, the low-cost cafe served nearly 27,000 passengers. So far, the initiative has received a largely positive response.