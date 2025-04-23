Rs 500 For A Banana: Istanbul Airport Named World's Most Expensive By Travellers

Those of us who have enjoyed the luxury of air travel have probably also experienced the painful reality of the high costs of food and beverages at airports. We can all relate to the feeling of self-robbery that comes after paying for a basic coffee or bottle of water at an airport. While all airports are known for their infamously expensive food prices, travellers around the world have named Istanbul Airport as the "world's most expensive", reported the Mirror.

Turkey's primary airport is charging £15 (Rs 1,697) for a beer and £5 (Rs 565) for one banana. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera also reported on the issue, citing an Italian traveller, Leonard Berberi, who paid £21 (Rs 2,376) for a 90-gram portion of lasagna. “It looks more like a piece of brick with a sprinkling of what looks like grated cheese and a pseudo-basil leaf," he said adding that the food's quality did not match the expensive pricing.

Representative Image

Photo Credit: Pexels

Leonard also discovered that croissants ranged in price from £12.50 (Rs 1,410) to £15 (Rs 1,698), while Italian chicken salads were being offered for an outrageous £15 (Rs 1,698). The writer also perused the fast food establishments at the airport and was astounded by the costs. Even pocket-friendly eateries like Burger King and McDonald's charged exorbitant amounts for their staple dishes.

The price of a Big Mac and Double Quarter Pounder at McDonald's was £18.35 (about Rs 2,000) and £21.65 (approximately Rs 2,450), respectively, while four fried chicken wings, French fries, and a Coca-Cola at Popeyes cost £15 (Rs 1,698).

Despite serving more than 220,000 passengers daily, Istanbul Airport's steep pricing has made the travel experience less desirable for many. With meal prices becoming a growing concern amongst foreign tourists, Istanbul Airport's reputation as a high-end transit hub may continue to face criticism in the coming months.