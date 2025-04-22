Viral: Vlogger's Sketch About Travel Buddy With Zero "Airport Stress" Is Relatable And Funny

The purpose of vacations is to offer a getaway from the stress of daily life. While travelling with friends may seem like a simple approach to increase the enjoyment factor, it does not always turn out as you imagined it would. People have different travel personalities that might not work well together. One such video highlighting people's different approaches to travelling recently went viral on social media. The hilarious sketch showcases a friend who feels no "airport stress". Whether it's navigating through traffic or enduring long waits at check-in counters, boarding a flight can be a stressful experience for some people. However, others never worry about reaching the airport on time.

In the video, content creator Kevin plays a friend who has "zero airport stress." It starts with him sitting around a pool as he shares that it is still 10 am and their flight timing is 1 pm, giving them ample time to reach the airport. In the next shot, the person behind the camera expresses her worries about missing their flight. Kevin says, "As long as I get to the airport by 12." To which his friend replies, "The flight is at 1," reminding him that they should reach the airport at least 2-3 hours before takeoff. Adding to the frustration, when they leave for the airport, the man stops the car midway and suggests going on a hike. In the end, when they finally reach the airport, they realise that they have missed their flight.

Here's what users had to say in the comments section:

One person described the video as "triggering," recalling how her friend once made her miss her flight back home from Antigua. She wrote, "She took the flight, and I had to wait and take the flight the next day to be able to travel with our bags. They wouldn't let us check because we were late. Cost me $500 to switch my flight, and she didn't even offer to split that with me."

Another added, "This video made ME stressed I was gonna miss my flight. I DON'T EVEN HAVE A FLIGHT."

A third said, "Nah, I would never travel with someone like this, and if I didn't know that beforehand, it'd be the LAST trip we take together."

"This is me. I'd rather spend my time relaxing than waiting around at the airport. It stresses my husband out to no end, but going on 58 countries visited and never missed a flight!" declared another user.

"Hahahah one time I missed a flight even though I was AT the airport because I was relaxing too hard in the lounge," read a comment.

"I mentally left this person behind at 10 am," remarked a user.

Since being shared, the viral video has received over 7 million views on Instagram so far.