Watch: Pilot Makes Sweet Announcement During His First Flight With Mother On Board

Travelling by air is always fun – whether it is enjoying the view from a window seat or simply lounging while catching your favourite shows, flights are an experience in themselves. And when the pilot makes a sweet, special announcement, the journey becomes even more memorable. A heartwarming video shared by pilot Aswath Pushpa is making the rounds on Instagram, and it's all about one such special announcement. In the now-viral clip, the pilot is seen making a heartfelt announcement for his mother, who is on board. The video begins with Aswath greeting his mother with a warm hug. He then addresses the passengers, welcoming them aboard. The pilot goes on to explain how this particular flight is extra special for him, as his mother is flying with him on the same aircraft.

He says, "Today I have a very special guest on board this flight. This person is someone who I always take to the grocery or the salon but this is the first time I am taking her to another country. The special person is none other than my mom.” Following his announcement, the passengers applaud warmly to welcome the pilot's mother on board. The video also includes a few heartwarming pictures of the pilot with his mother, both on the plane and inside the cockpit. The side note read, "Cleared for takeoff - with the most special passenger on board!” Welcome on board Mom..."

One user wrote, ''I and my family witnessed this live we were on this flight. It was such a sweet moment."

Another added, "What a beautiful experience for your mum and you too I had tears in my eyes. She will never forget this flight. Thank you for sharing."

"Such a proud moment for his mom," read a comment.

"Wow, proud moment for ur mom. All mothers deserve the same luv from their children," remarked a user.

