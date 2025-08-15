GST Reform To Rozgar Yojana: PM Modi's Big Independence Day Announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort. In his longest Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister presented India's roadmap for self-reliance by 2047 and announced several schemes to empower youth and give a much-needed push to businesses.

NDTV take a look at all the major announcements from PM Modi's speech.

Next-Gen GST Reform by Diwali: The Prime Minister promised a big Diwali gift in the form of next-generation GST reforms. He noted that in the past eight years, his government has done a big reform to simplify the tax filing system.

"In last 8 years, we did a big reform in GST, tax was simplified, now it is the demand of the time to make a review, we did, also talked to states, we are bringing 'next generation GST reform', it will be a gift on Diwali, tax on common, individual requirement services would be reduced significantly... MSMEs would benefit, and it will also help the economy," he said.

PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: PM Modi announced Rs 15,000 aid for youth entering the private sector job market for the first time under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. He said the Rs 1 lakh crore scheme will come into effect immediately and benefit more than 3.5 crore people.

"India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail," PM Modi said.

First Made-in-India Chip by Year-End: PM Modi announced that India will have its first Made-in-India semiconductor chip in the market by the end of this year.

"No one can deny that the 21st century is technology-driven. Countries that have achieved excellence in technology have crossed new milestones of development," he said.

Open Nuclear Sector to Private Firms: The Prime Minister said India is opening up the private sector for nuclear energy. He noted that India has remained dependent on many countries to meet its energy needs, and for that, the country is now focusing on nuclear energy.

"But to build a truly self-reliant India, we must achieve energy independence. In the last 11 years, our solar energy capacity has increased by 30 times. We are constructing new dams, and India is now focusing actively on nuclear energy," he said.



PM Modi India is taking big initiatives in the nuclear energy sector with the aim of expanding the country's nuclear power production capacity by 12 times by 2047.

"Reform is a continuous process... We have brought huge reforms to the field of nuclear energy. We have opened the doors for the private sector in nuclear energy. We want to combine our strengths," he said.

Demographic Mission: PM Modi announced the 'High-Power Demography Mission'. He said that under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, and seeds of a new crisis are being sown.

"Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribals and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this," he added.