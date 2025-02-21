Viral Video Shows Difference Between Airport Lounges In India And Abroad, Internet Reacts

An airport lounge is a waiting area at an airport that offers comfortable seating, food, drinks, and Wi-Fi. Some luxurious lounges also offer spa services and shopping. In a viral video on Instagram, blogger @anuvindkanwal showed the difference between airport lounges in India and abroad. The first clip shows "airport lounges in other countries". In the video, we see only a few people and most of them are sitting by themselves, checking their phone or working on the laptop.

The clip then switches to an Indian lounge, full of people waiting in queue for food. The video also captures a variety of tempting Indian gravy dishes, salads, and other food items.

"Airport Lounges in India are not made for beginners. No Encalm Lounge was hurt in the making of this reel," the caption read.

However, Instagram users were not impressed with the comparison:

An Instagram user wrote, "The problem is twofold. The lounges are not checking seating capacity and letting people in."

Another added, "Airport food is notoriously expensive; is it so wrong to seek a more affordable option?"

A third shared, "Been in other countries lounge and they are not worth the money or time. The variety of bland food like soups and salads is so not lounge-worthy. Indian food with variety is uncompetitive and hence it is worth waiting in a long queue."

Another opined, "I don't think both the videos can be compared. As India's video of the lounge where the cards are being used for access. Go to the business class lounge of India. It's pretty similar to the video u showed of the other country's lounge."

What do you think of this comparison? Share your views in the comments section.