"Most Interesting Experience": Airport Security Staff Conducts Stretching Exercises For Travellers Before Boarding

Delayed flights test our patience. Sitting at the airport, waiting for the boarding gates to open and finally getting on the aircraft can sometimes feel awfully long. But not anymore. In a thoughtful initiative by the Airport Sector, Central Industrial Security Force (APS-CISF), passengers can now voluntarily partake in a morning exercise session at selected airports. They get to stretch their bodies and muscles before boarding the flight. The warmups not only keep flyers engaged but also promote a healthier travel experience. What is not to love about the experience? Recently, a social media user (@ProfMaterial) posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) featuring passengers exercising at a particular airport.

The note accompanying the post read, “One of the most interesting airport experiences happened today! The CISF security staff led the waiting passengers into a few stretching exercises before their boarding! I was skeptical, but liked that it was pure stretching with no unnecessary bakwas (nonsense)!!” The snap captures a heartwarming glimpse of passengers engaged in stretching activities under the guidance of a CISF security officer. Take a look:

One of the most interesting airport experience happened today!



The security (@CISFAirport ) staff led the waiting passengers into few stretching exercises before their boarding! I was skeptical, but liked that it was pure stretching with no unnecessary bakwas!! #AirportStories pic.twitter.com/VmLFvtpCMV — Materialistic Professor (@ProfMaterial) January 16, 2025

“A great initiative led by one of the CISF officers (Mr M Tripathi). Hope more places would have something similar!!” the user added.

A great initiative led by one of the CISF officer (Mr. M. Tripathi). Hope more places would have something similar!! — Materialistic Professor (@ProfMaterial) January 16, 2025

The official handle of CISF marked their presence in the comments section. They wrote, “Dear Passenger, Your valuable feedback is a source of inspiration for CISF personnel. Thank you very much. Wish you a wonderful day.”

Dear Passenger,

Your valuable feedback is a source of inspiration for CISF personnel. Thank you very much. Wish you a wonderful day. @CISFHQrs — APS - CISF (@CISFAirport) January 16, 2025

The internet reacted to the post favourably:

“Sounds actually nice!” wrote another.

Sounds actually nice! — Roy H (@RoyH84103912) January 16, 2025

“I usually (walk) and do sit-ups,” shared another.

I usually ????and do sit ups — Keerty Nakray, PhD (@KNakray) January 16, 2025

A person called the experience “crazy stuff”

crazy stuff???????????? — Kanika (@DalRotiForLife) January 16, 2025

“Awesome,” commented a person.

Awesome. Thank you for your support. — suba (@suba9645069118) January 16, 2025

As of now, two to three-minute exercises are being conducted in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dehradun, Gwalior, Bhuntar and Srinagar airports, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking with the media outlet, a senior CISF officer said, “We initiated voluntary stretching to enhance travellers' waiting time at boarding gates. It is not only beneficial for passengers' health but also helps prevent potential health issues caused by prolonged sitting or delays. Often, passengers avoid stretching in public for fear of looking odd, so we've made it an organised activity.”

Many X users also expressed their desire to participate in this activity during their next airport visit.