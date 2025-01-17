Advertisement
"Most Interesting Experience": Airport Security Staff Conducts Stretching Exercises For Travellers Before Boarding

The morning exercise sessions are being conducted at Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dehradun, Gwalior, Bhuntar and Srinagar airports as of now.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Most Interesting Experience": Airport Security Staff Conducts Stretching Exercises For Travellers Before Boarding
The user captured waiting passengers exercising at an airport. (Photo: X/ProfMaterial)

Delayed flights test our patience. Sitting at the airport, waiting for the boarding gates to open and finally getting on the aircraft can sometimes feel awfully long. But not anymore. In a thoughtful initiative by the Airport Sector, Central Industrial Security Force (APS-CISF), passengers can now voluntarily partake in a morning exercise session at selected airports. They get to stretch their bodies and muscles before boarding the flight. The warmups not only keep flyers engaged but also promote a healthier travel experience. What is not to love about the experience? Recently, a social media user (@ProfMaterial) posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) featuring passengers exercising at a particular airport.

The note accompanying the post read, “One of the most interesting airport experiences happened today! The CISF security staff led the waiting passengers into a few stretching exercises before their boarding! I was skeptical, but liked that it was pure stretching with no unnecessary bakwas (nonsense)!!” The snap captures a heartwarming glimpse of passengers engaged in stretching activities under the guidance of a CISF security officer. Take a look:

“A great initiative led by one of the CISF officers (Mr M Tripathi). Hope more places would have something similar!!” the user added.

The official handle of CISF marked their presence in the comments section. They wrote, “Dear Passenger, Your valuable feedback is a source of inspiration for CISF personnel. Thank you very much. Wish you a wonderful day.”

The internet reacted to the post favourably:

“Sounds actually nice!” wrote another.

“I usually (walk) and do sit-ups,” shared another.

A person called the experience “crazy stuff”

“Awesome,” commented a person.

As of now, two to three-minute exercises are being conducted in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dehradun, Gwalior, Bhuntar and Srinagar airports, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking with the media outlet, a senior CISF officer said, “We initiated voluntary stretching to enhance travellers' waiting time at boarding gates. It is not only beneficial for passengers' health but also helps prevent potential health issues caused by prolonged sitting or delays. Often, passengers avoid stretching in public for fear of looking odd, so we've made it an organised activity.”

Many X users also expressed their desire to participate in this activity during their next airport visit.

Show full article
Comments

Stretching Exercise, Airport, Travel News
