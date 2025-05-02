Emirati Man Flies With Pet Falcon Holding Its Own Passport. Watch Viral Video

Elite UAE residents are known for their lavish lifestyles. In this Middle Eastern haven of opulence, it is not uncommon for affluent individuals to keep exotic animals as pets. Much like their owners, these animals also bask in luxury. Now, imagine you are flying on an aeroplane and find a pet falcon accompanying an Emirati man inside the cabin. If that was not bizarre enough, the bird also has its very own passport. A video showcasing this unbelievable phenomenon has now gone viral on Instagram.

Also Read: Raipur Airport Staff Asks Musician Carrying Flutes To Play - Watch What Happens Next

The video opens to an interesting exchange between a curious passenger and the Emirati man at an Abu Dhabi airport. The UAE-resident, clad in traditional white attire, can be seen holding a falcon, perched gracefully on his arm. Gripped by intrigue, the passenger asks, “Is it flying (with us)?” To this, the Emirati resident replies, “Yeah, of course it is flying with us in the plane.”

The duo's brief conversation reveals that the falcon owner was jetting off to Morocco. When the passenger questioned whether the bird had any form of identification, the UAE national casually showed him a “Falcon passport”. It came with all the details of the bird — its gender, origin, and all the destinations visited before. “He's a male. He's from Spain,” reads the man from the passport. “This is extraordinary,” he said, clearly in disbelief.

Watch the full video below:

The post received plenty of reactions.

A user found the Falcon owner “decent.”

Another quipped, “The owner was so cute. He understands that normal people do not do that.”

A travel enthusiast humourously pointed out that the bird, “has been to more places than the average person.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, one person commented, “Falcon is probably living a better life than most of us humans.”

“Is there a picture in the passport?” wondered an individual.

Here's another remark, “Heh is a real CRAZY RICH PERSON. And they are focused only on their lives.”

“Flying High to Morocco in style,” read another enthusiastic comment.

Also Read: What Is K-Beauty Tourism? Viral Travel Trend That Has People Flocking To South Korea

The video has so far collected over 1.6 million views.