What Is K-Beauty Tourism? Viral Travel Trend That Has People Flocking To South Korea

Whether you're getting Botox or a chemical peel, it's common practice to pick a local medical professional. However, things operate somewhat differently in the realm of beauty tourism. Instead of taking a cab to see their dermatologist or aesthetician, people are now catching flights to travel thousands of miles overseas for their beauty appointments.

What Is K-beauty Tourism?

This concept of tourists travelling to South Korea to undergo cosmetic procedures and treatments is called K-beauty tourism. The trend is fuelled by South Korea's reputation as a leader in aesthetic medicine, its affordability compared to other regions and the global appeal of its beauty trends.

With their innovative ingredients, K-Beauty products have gained a loyal following worldwide. Travellers are now seeking immersive experiences that allow them to explore the world of K-Beauty firsthand.

Also Read: 5 Must-Visit Places In South Korea For An Epic Trip

Photo Credit: Pexels

The Impact Of Korean Wave

The K-beauty boom started back in the 2010s with the beginning of the Korean wave that has now taken multiple industries by storm. Millions of people got hooked on Korean content (watching all sorts of K-dramas, listening to K-pop) during the pandemic. Since then, the fever has only risen to new heights. Several beauty terms like "glass skin" and "aegyo-sal" gained momentum, inspiring travellers to take a trip to South Korea to learn from the best.

Rather than stocking up on products, beauty enthusiasts are now booking appointments at Seoul's popular makeup studios to find the secrets behind Korean stars' flawless skin. They visit places where they can get first-hand experience of the latest K-beauty trends and techniques.

Often nestled in the city's trendiest neighbourhoods, these makeup studios offer more than just makeovers. The talented makeup artists at these places perform magic, bringing out the greatest qualities of their clients and creating stunning transformations with each brushstroke.

A Holistic Approach To Beauty

While initially known for plastic surgery, the Korean beauty industry has now evolved into a less intimidating and more user-friendly business. It offers a wide range of non-invasive treatments tailored to modern beauty standards.

Experts credit this change to developments in minimally invasive technologies, which have rendered injectables, skin rejuvenation, and laser treatments more efficient and widely available.

Also Read: South Korea Introduces E-Arrival Card For Travellers From February 2025

A Global Attraction For Beauty Seekers

Over 100,000 foreign tourists visit South Korea each year for skincare and cosmetic operations, reported Statista. People from Japan and China make up the largest proportion of all foreign medical tourists, followed largely by travellers from the United States and other parts of Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Mongolia.

The future of K-beauty

The aesthetics sector in South Korea, valued at $2.4 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2030. Due to its rapid expansion, the country is becoming a must-see location for beauty enthusiasts wanting to experience the buzz in person.