South Korea Introduces E-Arrival Card For Travellers From February 2025

South Korea is set to modernise its immigration process with the introduction of the e-Arrival Card, launching on February 24, 2025. This new digital system will replace the traditional paper-based arrival forms, streamlining entry procedures for international travellers. The initiative is designed to enhance efficiency at immigration checkpoints while offering greater convenience to visitors. The e-Arrival Card will be mandatory for most foreign nationals planning a trip to South Korea. However, certain travellers are exempt, including registered residents of South Korea, holders of a valid Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA), and airline crew members.

Instead of completing a paper declaration form upon arrival, eligible travellers will now be required to fill out the form online before their trip. To ensure a smooth transition, South Korea's immigration authorities will continue to accept the paper-based arrival form until the end of 2025, allowing visitors to choose between the two formats during the adjustment period.

How To Apply For South Korea's E-Arrival Card:

Travellers must complete and submit the e-Arrival Card at least three days before their scheduled arrival in South Korea. Once issued, the card remains valid for 72 hours. Here's a step-by-step guide to applying for the e-Arrival Card:

1. Access the official portal and navigate to the e-Arrival Card application section.

2. Agree to the Terms and Conditions of the form. For travellers under the age of 14, a guardian must submit the application on their behalf.

3. Upload a scanned copy of the passport.

4. Enter essential travel details, including arrival and departure information, purpose of visit, accommodation details, and contact information.

5. Submit the form online-there is no fee for applying. Unlike visa applications, the e-Arrival Card does not require approval, and can be downloaded immediately after submission.

What You Need to Know Before Your Trip To South Korea:

One of the key advantages of the e-Arrival Card is that travellers do not need to carry a printed copy or a PDF version of the form. A single declaration can also cover up to nine additional travellers, making it convenient for families and group travellers. If any travel details change after submission, visitors can update their information on the official website before arriving in South Korea. By introducing the e-Arrival Card, South Korea aims to enhance border control efficiency while making the entry process smoother for international visitors. Travellers planning trips from February 2025 onward should ensure they complete this new mandatory requirement ahead of their journey to avoid any inconvenience at immigration checkpoints.