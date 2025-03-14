Watch: Travel Vlogger Shares 9 Sleeping Positions For Economy Class On Flight, Video Is Viral

Flying is an adventure, but let's be real - trying to sleep in economy class is a battle. The moment you settle into your seat, reality hits. The space is tight, the seat barely reclines, and the hum of the engines may be oddly soothing yet it's loud enough to keep you awake. You twist, you turn, you try to find that one magical position that'll let you rest, only to realise that sleep in economy class is an art form and most of us are just struggling artists. If you've ever wondered whether you're the only one sleeping in an odd, uncomfortable position mid-flight, rest assured - you're not alone. A content creator has suggested several ways in which economy-class passengers can attempt to get some shut-eye. Her video has gone viral on Instagram. Here are the positions she mentions in her reel:

1. The Sleepy Student

This position takes you right back to those school days. Sitting upright, you lean forward onto the tray table and keep a pillow tucked under your head. It's a nostalgic but flawed position, great for a quick nap, but terrible for long-haul flights.

2. The Cry-Baby

Curled up like a child seeking comfort, this traveller pulls their knees close to their chest, resting their head on a pillow placed on top. Their arms are wrapped tightly around their legs. It's cosy in theory but can leave you with numb legs and awkward stares from fellow passengers.

3. The Lucky Fetus

The dream position - if you're lucky enough to score an empty adjacent seat. Lying across multiple seats in a curled-up fetal position, you've hit the jackpot of in-flight sleeping. This is as close as economy class gets to business class comfort. But let's be honest, luck like this is rare.

4. The Leg-Rest

Similar to The Lucky Fetus, but with a twist. Instead of lying straight across the seats, this traveller bends their knees, tucking their legs close while resting their head on their fellow passenger's legs. Of course, you can only sleep in this position if your fellow passenger is a close friend or family who is comfortable. It's compact and a little awkward, but still leagues better than sitting upright for 10 hours.

5. The Arm-Rest

Leaning toward the side, this sleeper rests their head on a pillow propped against the armrest. Their arms are crossed in their lap, and they are slightly slouched yet somehow stable. It's not the worst option, but if turbulence or someone is passing by, expect some accidental head bumps.

6. The Desperate One

If you cannot find a comfortable way to sleep upright, you might resort to the tray table. With your arms folded or a pillow wedged underneath, you lean forward and put your head down. It's a move of pure exhaustion. It works, for about 20 minutes, until your neck starts hurting.

7. The Pillow Snuggle

This one is all about creating a sense of security. The traveller hugs a pillow tightly to their chest, their head resting against it as if it's their last source of comfort. It's a position that works for those who like to hug something while they sleep, offering a small sense of home in the sky.

8. The I-Don't-Sleep

Some passengers just accept their fate. Sitting upright, headphones on, eyes glued to the in-flight entertainment, they've given up on sleep altogether. Maybe they tried, maybe they didn't. Either way, they're now fully committed to staying awake for the rest of the flight.

9. The Privileged One

Ah, the window seat. A golden ticket to a somewhat decent sleep. This lucky traveller leans against the wall, head cushioned by a pillow, possibly wrapped in a blanket and blissfully unaware of the envy from the middle-seat passenger. It's one of the better positions unless you wake up mid-flight with a sore neck.

Instagram users had a lot to say in the comments section. "That girl must be 5'1"!! No way can a 6-footer like me lay my head on the tray table, keep my feet up on the seat or even lie down on 2 seats! So I'm the no sleeper-I recommend chocolate-covered espresso beans for when you land and gotta be awake another 12 hours. (Full disclosure: I'm a retired airline employee with travel benefits so I fly a lot! Trust me on this," wrote a viewer.

"I've been all in the same plane, that's insane," said another one. "I will just lay in the aisle I think," joked another one. "Very good !! Been there done that," read a comment. "Thank you for keeping your seat belt on," read another comment.

Have you spotted your go-to in-flight sleeping style? Or maybe you've picked up a new trick for your next long-haul journey. Either way, the struggle for sleep in economy class is real - but at least now, you know you're not alone!