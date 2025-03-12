Couple With Infant On Flight Distributes "Comfort Packets" For Fellow Passengers, Internet Reacts

To ease potential discomfort for fellow passengers, a Delhi couple travelling to Bengaluru with their infant son created small gift 'packets' to distribute among them. These goodie bags contained chocolates and earplugs, with a sweet note affixed on top. The father took to Reddit to explain that it was his son's first time flying and he was uncertain of how he would behave onboard. The caption of the post read, "My baby took his first flight and I wasn't sure how he would react. So we made small comfort packets for the people seated nearby our seats. It included chocolates and earplugs. What do you think about it?" In the comments, the Reddit user provided further details about the flight journey. He shared photos of the "comfort packets" on which the note is also visible.

It read, "Hello, kind stranger! My name is Jeremiah, and today is my first-ever flight! Since I'm only 6 months old, I might get a little cranky - My ears might pop, my tummy might feel funny, and I may express my feelings very loudly and dramatically (I'm told that's called crying). As a small sorry for any in-flight drama, please enjoy these earplugs and chocolates to make your trip to Bangalore sweeter. Thank you for your patience, and promise to work on my travel manners on my next trip! With love (and maybe a few wails), Jeremiah."

The Reddit user revealed that some people did not seem affected by the gesture. However, the pilot and the flight attendants reacted positively. He wrote, "We got some hate stares here and there, the guy sitting right next to us didn't even bother to read the note and was irritated the moment he saw us. Some of the folks behind just left the packets untouched. We collected some of those so as to not waste and pollute. But other than that we could hear some of the ladies saying how cute it is. The flight crew was very impressed with our gesture and asked us if they could give us something. When we agreed they gave 2 small jim jam packets and clicked photos with us. Even the pilot came out and gave us a card with a message about always flying high."

Other Reddit users had a lot to say about this post. While some applauded the gesture, others felt that it was not required in the first place. Read the selected comments below:

"That's really thoughtful and sweet. You are a nice human being and I am sending love/hugs for your baby."

"Truly appreciate your efforts."

"That's such a nice and considerate thing!"

"I would put all my energy and efforts into making that baby smile if it cries during the flight if I were a co-passenger if I received such a kind note. Heartwarming."

"It's a sweet gesture, but I guess it's unnecessary. Six-month-olds are going to cry at some point, and parents cannot walk on eggshells wherever they go with their child due to some strangers who have problems with kids crying in PUBLIC PLACES."

"It's such a sweet gesture from you full of empathy but it's not really necessary. Infants are hard to manage and people should understand that. If you did this in a movie theatre then I would gleefully accept it.

"Though I appreciate how thoughtful you are, I feel this is unnecessary. Babies are gonna cry. People need to be understanding. We can't expect a barely 6-month-old to not cry. It's a public space after all. Fly private if you don't want certain people (kids) around you. I won't be ever apologising for it."

Before this, a video about a similar gesture went viral on Instagram. A mother travelling with her newborn distributed goodie bags and a heartfelt note to her other passengers, explaining it was her baby's first flight. One recipient, Elliott Norris, took to social media to document the same.