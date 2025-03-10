IndiGo Aircraft Suffers Tail Strike During Landing at Chennai Airport, DGCA Begins Probe

An IndiGo aircraft suffered a tail strike while landing at Chennai airport on Saturday, March 8, the airline confirmed in a statement. The IndiGo Airbus A321 has been grounded for necessary repairs and will resume operations only after receiving clearance. A tail strike occurs when the aircraft's tail or empennage makes contact with the ground during take-off or landing. Such incidents can potentially damage the fuselage and require thorough inspection before the aircraft is deemed fit to fly again. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the incident. "At IndiGo, the safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft is our top priority. We operate with the highest standards of safety. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers due to subsequent cancellations due to this grounding," the airline said, as per news agency ANI.

This event adds to a series of similar incidents involving IndiGo's A321 fleet. Between January and June 2023, the airline reported four tail strikes. IndiGo Airlines' flight 6E-203 from Mumbai experienced a tail strike during landing at Nagpur airport. The aircraft was grounded for assessment and repairs. No injuries were reported. A flight from Kolkata to Delhi suffered a tail strike while landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The aircraft was grounded for necessary inspections.

A Bengaluru to Ahmedabad flight encountered a tail strike during landing at Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft was declared grounded for necessary assessment and repairs. A Delhi to Bengaluru flight experienced a tail strike during landing at Bengaluru airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the pilots involved. These incidents had prompted the DGCA to conduct a special audit. The audit identified "systemic deficiencies" in IndiGo's operational and training procedures, leading to a Rs 30 lakh fine imposed on the airline in July 2023. In response to these incidents, IndiGo had implemented measures to enhance safety protocols, including revising training programmes and operational guidelines.

