X User Complains About IndiGo Not Providing Wheelchair To Elderly Passenger, Airline Responds

An X user's post claiming that an airline did not help out a senior citizen by providing a wheelchair at Delhi airport has grabbed many eyeballs online. Dr Bishnu Prasad Panigrahi (@DrBishnuPanigr1) stated that his 83-year-old mother-in-law was booked on an IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on March 5, 2025. He claims that she had requested for a wheelchair while booking her ticket, but the airline did not give her one when she landed. She ended up having to walk all the way out to her vehicle, as per the post. The X user has criticised the airline for what he sees as a "shameful attitude." He has also asked airline companies to show more "empathy" for senior citizens.

The X post has received a lot of attention online. People had a lot to say about it in the comments section. IndiGo took note of the complaint and first requested the X user for his contact number in order to address the issue. Later, the airline added two more comments below the post to clarify. The team wrote, "Dr Panigrahi, we'd like to extend our deepest gratitude for allowing us to address this on the call. As discussed, a wheelchair needs to be pre-booked at least 48 hrs prior to the departure, however, no wheelchair was added to the booking. Further, we'd like to confirm that we have added a wheelchair for today's travel & we will ensure a smooth experience for Ms Rath in Delhi as well as in Bhubaneshwar. Please feel free to DM us for any further assistance."