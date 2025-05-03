Travel Smart: 8 Booking Hacks That'll Save You Serious Cash On Flights, Hotels And More

If there's one thing better than booking a holiday, it's saving a boatload of money while doing it. Whether you're planning a quick city break or a long-haul escape, cutting down on travel costs can mean splashing out on a few more cocktails poolside — or simply stretching your budget a bit further. Luckily, scoring a deal doesn't mean refreshing airline pages for hours or gambling on shady last-minute sites. With a few clever hacks, you can seriously cut down on the cost of flights, accommodation, and everything in between. Here's what savvy travellers swear by.

Here Are 8 Booking Hacks For Smart Travel:

1. Use Flight Comparison Tools

You've probably used Skyscanner, Google Flights or Kayak before. They're brilliant for comparing prices across airlines, but don't take them at face value. Always double-check prices on the airline's official website before booking. Why? Some budget airlines charge less if you book direct, especially in Europe. Plus, booking direct often comes with more flexible cancellation policies or fewer sneaky fees. Top tip: Clear your cookies or browse in incognito mode. Dynamic pricing is real-many sites hike up prices if they know you're interested.

2. Book Flights Midweek — And Fly On The Right Days

Yes, the day you book and fly does matter. According to data from Google Flights and Expedia, booking your flights on a Tuesday or Wednesday often nets the lowest fares. As for travel days? Flying on a Tuesday or Saturday tends to be cheaper than departing on Friday or Sunday, which are peak travel days. Bonus: Early-morning or red-eye flights usually cost less too. Not glamorous, but your wallet will thank you.

3. Consider Budget Airlines

Budget carriers like Ryanair, EasyJet, and Wizz Air offer ultra-cheap fares across Europe and beyond — but they make their money on extras. Seats, luggage, even printing your boarding pass can cost you. Hack it: Travel with just a backpack or small cabin bag (check airline dimensions carefully), and skip seat selection if you're not fussed. If you're flying with someone, book tickets separately-sometimes two singles are cheaper than booking together.

4. Set Price Alerts And Be Flexible

If your dates are flexible, you've got way more chances to save. Use price alert features on Hopper, Skyscanner or Google Flights to get notified when prices drop. Some apps even tell you whether to book now or wait. Google Flights also has a handy calendar view showing which days are cheaper-perfect if you've got wiggle room.

5. Go Local Or Try 'Soft Brands' For Stay

Chain hotels are convenient, but often not the cheapest or most characterful. Try locally-owned stays, boutique hotels or hostels with private rooms. Sites like Booking.com and Agoda offer great filters to find these gems. If you want hotel-like perks but a better deal, check out "soft brands" like Marriott's Autograph Collection or Hilton's Curio Collection. They're independently run hotels that still offer loyalty perks-but with more competitive pricing.

6. Check Airbnb Against Hotels

Airbnb isn't always cheaper-especially after cleaning and service fees. For short stays (1-2 nights), a hotel might actually be a better deal. But for longer trips, especially with friends or family, splitting an Airbnb can save serious money. Extra win: You can cook your own meals. Even if it's just breakfast, that's a few pounds saved every day.

7. Use Cashback Sites And Reward Programmes

Don't sleep on cashback websites like TopCashback or Quidco. You can often get 5-10% back on bookings from Expedia, Hotels.com, Booking.com, and even some airlines. Also, sign up for airline and hotel loyalty programmes — they're free and sometimes offer instant perks like free Wi-Fi, early check-in, or extra baggage. Even if you only travel a couple of times a year, the points can add up.

8. Check Alternative Airports And Nearby Cities

Flying into a smaller or alternative airport can be drastically cheaper. For example, flying into Girona instead of Barcelona, or Milan Bergamo instead of Milan Malpensa. Pair this with cheap ground transport (hello, FlixBus or regional trains) and you're golden. Just make sure you factor in the travel time and cost so it's still worth it.