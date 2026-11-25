A massive railway project beneath the Alps is set to change the way people travel between France and Italy. The two countries are jointly building the 57.5-kilometre Mont Cenis Base Tunnel, which will allow high-speed and freight trains to pass through the mountains. Once completed, the ambitious infrastructure project is expected to become the world's longest railway tunnel.

Currently, this record is held by Switzerland's Gotthard Base Tunnel, which is 57 kilometres long. The upcoming Mont Cenis Base Tunnel is set to surpass it with a length of 57.5 kilometres. The project will feature two parallel tubes, each carrying a separate railway track to allow trains to operate in both directions.

The Mont Cenis Base Tunnel is a part of the larger Lyon-Turin railway project. The proposed railway corridor will stretch approximately 270 kilometres, with 70% of the route passing through France and the remaining 30% through Italy. It will also form a key section of the Mediterranean Corridor. This corridor spans around 3,000 kilometres and connects several major transport routes across Europe from east to west.

Also Read: From 45 To Just 7 Minutes: How The Denmark-Germany Tunnel Will Transform Travel

The cross-border infrastructure project involves building approximately 164 kilometres of underground tunnels. The construction includes two main railway tubes, four access tunnels and 204 emergency cross-passages. These safety passages will connect the two main tubes at intervals of 333 metres, allowing people to move between them in case of an emergency.

Construction of the Mont Cenis Base Tunnel is progressing across multiple sections. Excavation work is underway at 14 different locations. By mid-October 2026, more than 50 kilometres of the project's total 164 kilometres of underground tunnels had been excavated.

Travel Time Between France And Italy To Drop

The new railway corridor is expected to make both passenger and freight transportation considerably faster. A single freight train will be able to carry cargo equivalent to approximately 60 heavy trucks.

Also Read: Green Hills, Tunnels And Bridges: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Journey Goes Viral

Passenger journeys will also become shorter once the tunnel becomes operational. A non-stop train journey between Turin and Lyon is expected to take just 1 hour and 47 minutes, compared to the current 3 hours and 47 minutes. Similarly, travel time between Milan and Paris is projected to fall from around 7 hours to 4 hours and 30 minutes. The Turin-Paris journey is also expected to take approximately 4 hours, saving around 90 minutes.

The project was designed in 2015 and received its construction permit in 2018. Construction and railway connections are targeted for completion by 2033, after which train services are expected to begin operating.