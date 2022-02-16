A Big Step For India's Longest Railway Tunnel T-49 in J&K: All You Need To Know

A section of the T-49 tunnel after it was connected by the engineers of Indian Railways.

The Indian Railways successfully achieved the line and level breakthrough of the 12.758 kilometre long T-49 tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The major milestone was achieved on Tuesday, informed the Northern Railway, which connected the two ends of the tunnel between Sumber and Arpinchala stations of Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

INDIA'S LONGEST TRANSPORTATION TUNNEL MADE THROUGH



Today a major milestone has been achieved by executing break-through of Tunnel T-49 between Sumber and Arpinchala Stations on on-going Katra-Banihal Section.#Infra4Indiapic.twitter.com/lHJVnoy6zu — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) February 15, 2022

T-49 is going to be the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, surpassing Peer Panjal Tunnel of 11.2 km length constructed by USBRL on the Banihal-Qazigund section, the Northern Railway said on Twitter.

Here are key things to know about T-49: