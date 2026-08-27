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Video: Train Slows Down As Leopard Spotted Walking Through Railway Tunnel In Chhattisgarh

The leopard continued walking through the tunnel for some distance before eventually leaving the railway corridor and disappearing into the surrounding forest.

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Video: Train Slows Down As Leopard Spotted Walking Through Railway Tunnel In Chhattisgarh
The incident took place in a densely forested stretch where wildlife movement is relatively common.

A leopard was spotted walking along the railway tracks inside the Bhanwartank Tunnel on the Bilaspur-Katni railway line, prompting the train crew to slow down to prevent a possible collision. The unusual encounter was captured on video from the locomotive. The footage, now viral on social media, shows the animal calmly walking between the rails as the train follows behind at a reduced speed.

According to reports, the train was passing through the Khongsara-Bhanwartank section when the locomotive pilot spotted the leopard ahead. The crew immediately reduced the train's speed, giving the animal enough time to move away from the track.

The leopard continued walking through the tunnel for some distance before eventually leaving the railway corridor and disappearing into the surrounding forest.

The incident took place in a densely forested, hilly stretch where wildlife movement is relatively common. Leopards, elephants and other animals are known to move through the area, occasionally bringing them close to or onto railway tracks and raising the risk of accidents.

Following the sighting, forest officials increased patrols and monitoring in the area to track wildlife movement and check whether the leopard remained near the railway corridor.

The incident has also highlighted concerns over the safety of railway employees who inspect and maintain tracks in the forested section, often on foot. 

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