Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a video showing the traffic discipline in Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, where vehicles wait patiently at traffic signals without honking or crossing lane markings.

In the video, a woman explains how traffic moves in the city without unnecessary noise. Pointing towards the vehicles waiting on the road, she says, "You can see the traffic here. There's a lot of vehicles over here. But no horn. It's all silent because Mizo people got patience and we follow the rules."

She then points towards the white line on the road and explains that no vehicle crosses it while waiting for its turn. "But no one cross the line. See, you see the line. So that means we've got patience," she says.

The woman also asks people in other Indian cities to learn from Aizawl. She says that people in many cities keep honking even when there is heavy traffic, which adds to noise pollution.

Also Read | Girnar Lili Parikrama Begins November 20: Route, Facilities And Key Details

"All the Indian other cities, please learn from us. Like there's so much noise pollution, like horn toot toot toot toot all the time, so you need to learn from here," she says.

She further explains that people in Aizawl do not honk even during long traffic jams. "If there will be so much traffic, like two hours jam to three hours jam, yeah, no, still no horn. No horn. We'll just wait patiently for our time to come," she says.

When asked what other cities can learn from Aizawl, she responds, "So much to learn from here."

Sharing the video on X, Anand Mahindra said he had earlier posted about the remarkable traffic discipline in Aizawl, including people's respect for lane rules and the city's no-honking policy introduced in 2017.

Also Read | For Rs 600, This Boat Ride Takes You To One Of Maharashtra's Best-Kept Secrets

Mahindra shared the video as part of his Sunday Wanderer post and credited Rajeshwari RW for the footage. He said the city's traffic discipline has helped create a quieter environment. "In our bustling metropolises, quietness has become a rare luxury," he wrote.

He also said that people have traditionally travelled to see beautiful landscapes and famous monuments, but this could change. "But for the #SundayWanderer in me, and I bet for many others, the 'quest for quiet' may well become the most compelling reason to travel," he added.