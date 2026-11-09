"Our Lungs Are Happy": Foreigner Praises Aizawl's Air Quality Post-Diwali

As the world celebrated Diwali with lights, diyas and fireworks, air quality remained a point of discussion in several places. While many people marked the festival with firecrackers, a foreigner named Caleb shared a photograph of the clear sky and highlighted the air quality in Aizawl, Mizoram, after Diwali.

In his post, Caleb said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Aizawl stood at 56 after the festival. He also mentioned that he did not hear a single firecracker or firework the previous night, allowing his family to enjoy a peaceful night.

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Sharing his experience, he said that his wife, two children and two dogs slept peacefully without the sound of firecrackers. He added that their lungs were happy.

Caleb also shared a message for people who might disagree with his post. He said that whether the post made them angry or not, he wished them and their families clean air and healthy lungs, adding that everyone deserved to breathe easily.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Life's good there."

Another user noted, "Wow! Nice view."

"You live among sensible people," added a third user.