Delhi To Chandigarh Drive Set To Get 50 Minutes Faster With New Expressway

A road trip from Delhi to Chandigarh, a weekend getaway to the hills or a drive towards Punjab could become easier with the opening of a new stretch of the Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Expressway. The upcoming Ambala-Mohali section is expected to offer motorists an alternative to congested urban routes.

The first stretch of the six-lane, connecting the Ambala side with IT City Chowk in Mohali, is scheduled to open on December 15. The 30-km stretch is expected to save commuters around 40-50 minutes by allowing them to bypass busy sections around Zirakpur and Dera Bassi.

A Route That Bypasses City Traffic

One of the key features of the new corridor is its potential to reduce dependence on congested urban roads. The six-lane road will allow motorists to bypass busy stretches around Zirakpur and Dera Bassi instead of relying on the existing route through these areas.

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The new section will connect with the approximately 31-km Mohali IT City-Kurali Greenfield Expressway, which is already operational. Together, the two stretches are expected to improve movement between Haryana and Punjab and provide a more convenient route for long-distance travellers.

From City Commutes To Weekend Getaways

The benefits could extend beyond daily commuters. Travellers heading from Delhi towards Punjab and Himachal Pradesh may find the corridor useful for avoiding traffic-heavy stretches around the Tricity region. From the Mohali-Kurali side, motorists can continue towards Rupnagar and Kiratpur, routes used by travellers heading towards parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The corridor could also improve access to the Mohali International Airport area, benefiting passengers travelling to and from the airport.

A Road Link Towards Shimla, Manali And Jammu

The Ambala-Mohali-Kurali corridor is expected to offer motorists travelling from Delhi a route towards several destinations in northern India. After reaching Ambala, travellers can continue towards Rupnagar and Kiratpur via the Kharar-Kurali bypass, from where they can proceed towards Shimla and Manali.

The wider highway network also provides onward connectivity towards Jammu and Srinagar via Pathankot. Near Rupnagar, motorists can take the four-lane highway towards Amritsar and Jalandhar, opening up additional route options for journeys into Punjab.

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Part Of A Wider Highway Network

The expressway is significant because of its links with other highway projects in northern India. The Ambala-Shamli Expressway, which is under construction, is expected to provide another connection between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, linking with the wider road network towards Delhi.

The first Ambala-Mohali package is part of a larger effort to improve highway connectivity around Chandigarh, Mohali and neighbouring areas.