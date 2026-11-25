Some historical landmarks are known for their age, some are known for their architecture or religious impact. Then there are also places that are known far and wide just because of their scale. But if you go to Cambodia, there is one such monument that attracts travellers from around the world for centuries. You see its towers, long galleries and intricate stone carvings that tell the story of a powerful kingdom and its religious traditions. In fact, it is also known as the world's largest religious monument. Let's find out more about this place:

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Angkor Wat Is The World's Largest Religious Monument

Photo: Unsplash

Angkor Wat is considered the world's largest religious monument. It is spread across 162.6 hectares and is located in Cambodia's Siem Reap province. It was built in the early 12th century under King Suryavarman II, who ruled the Khmer Empire. The temple was originally dedicated to Lord Vishnu and served as the king's state temple.

Towards the end of the 12th century, it gradually became a Buddhist place of worship. Unlike many other temples at the Angkor site, this religious structure has remained an important religious centre since it was built. The larger Angkor Archaeological Park covers around 400 square kilometers and contains many temples and the remains of the Khmer Empire's former capitals.

What Makes Angkor Wat's Architecture Special?

The temple is known for its five towers, which are arranged in a formation inspired by Mount Meru, believed in Hindu mythology to be the home of the gods. The central tower rises above the four surrounding towers, which makes the iconic outline seen in photographs of Angkor Wat. If you see the complex, it is surrounded by a wide moat and an outer wall. Inside, three galleries can be seen rising one above the other, with corridors and courtyards connecting different sections of the temple.

As a traveller, you have plenty to look at when you walk through the complex:

The five towers: The central tower and four surrounding towers form the temple's most recognisable feature.

Stone galleries: Long corridors are covered with detailed bas-reliefs depicting scenes from Hindu epics, mythology and historical events.

Devata carvings: The walls feature numerous carved female figures, known as devatas.

The moat: The large body of water surrounding the temple is an important part of its design and adds to the scale of the complex.

One other detail that sets Angkor Wat apart is its west-facing entrance. Most Hindu temples are oriented towards the east, and the reason for this unusual layout has been debated by scholars.

Photo: Unsplash

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How To Reach Angkor Wat?

The temple is based in northern Cambodia. It is a short drive from Siem Reap town, which is the main base for visitors exploring the Angkor Archaeological Park.

Siem Reap is connected to other parts of Cambodia by road and air. Travellers can reach the town by flying into Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport and then taking a taxi or pre-arranged transfer to their hotel. From the town, Angkor Wat can be reached by taxi, tuk-tuk or a guided tour.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip to Angkor Wat today!