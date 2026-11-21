India has many popular destinations, but some cities offer an experience that is quite different from the usual tourist spots. One such place is Chandigarh, where clean roads, open green spaces and well-planned streets give visitors a refreshing change from the busy city life. Often called the “City Beautiful”, it is a destination worth exploring.

Recently, British travel content creator Rory Porter highlighted Chandigarh in an Instagram video from his Punjab travel series. He described it as one of the most refreshing cities he had visited in India and questioned why more people were not travelling there. He shared the video as part of his Exploring Punjab Series.

ALSO READ | Why Harry Potter Fans Can't Stop Talking About This 9th-Century German Town

Known for its clean surroundings, organised roads and modern architecture, Chandigarh offers visitors a chance to explore a more planned and relaxed side of urban India.

“Why aren't more people coming to this Indian city? As a British man traveling around Punjab this is one of the most refreshing cities I have been to and it feels completely different to any city I've ever been to in India. Now if you don't know already I am in Chandigarh,” he said.

Why Is Chandigarh Different From Other Indian Cities?

One of the most noticeable features of Chandigarh is its planned layout. The city was designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier in the 1950s and is recognised as India's first planned city.

Porter pointed out that the city has clean roads, plenty of green spaces and a well-organised layout. These features make it stand out from many other busy Indian cities. For travellers who want to explore India but prefer a more organised and less crowded urban environment, Chandigarh can be a good place to begin.

“Really enjoying my time around Chandigarh, It's clean, green and really well organised,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

The Idea Behind Chandigarh's Design

Chandigarh's layout was planned around the idea of a human body, as explained by Porter. The city's design was divided into different parts, each representing a part of the human body.

"With the head being the capital complex/ political building. The heart being the city centre (sector 17). The lungs are the parks and green spaces. Finally the Circulatory system is the network of roads," he added.

Top Places To Visit In Chandigarh

Chandigarh has several places worth exploring, each offering a different experience. Sukhna Lake is a popular spot where visitors can enjoy boating, take a walk along the lakeside and relax by the water.

The Rock Garden is another major attraction, featuring unique sculptures and artistic displays. Visitors can also explore the Capitol Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For those who enjoy nature, the Zakir Hussain Rose Garden is a good place to take a leisurely walk and admire its collection of roses and other plants.

How To Reach Chandigarh

Chandigarh is well connected by air, rail and road, making it accessible from several major Indian cities.

By Air

Chandigarh Airport is around 11 km from the city. Taxis are available for transfers and the airport connects the city with New Delhi and other destinations.

By Rail

Chandigarh Railway Station is around 8 km from Sector 17. It connects the city with New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai and several other destinations.

By Road

Chandigarh has good road connectivity, with regular bus services from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. It is also a convenient starting point for trips to nearby hill stations such as Shimla, Kasauli and Chail.

Is Chandigarh Worth Visiting?

For travellers looking to explore a different side of India, Chandigarh can be a worthwhile destination. Its clean roads, green spaces, modern architecture and popular tourist attractions offer visitors a mix of city life and outdoor experiences.

ALSO READ | Where To See Cherry Blossoms In India Before The Bloom Disappears