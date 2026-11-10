Chandigarh Sees Better Air Quality This Diwali Than Previous Years

Chandigarh, which sits in the heart of the north Indian region grappling with seasonal pollution, recorded better air quality at most monitoring locations this Diwali compared to previous years, according to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). The improvement comes amid the ongoing debate over the contribution of stubble burning and firecrackers to deteriorating air quality in the national capital and surrounding areas.

According to the CPCC, air quality remained in the 'Satisfactory' category before the permitted firecracker bursting window of 8 pm to 10 pm on November 8. While the AQI rose at all six monitoring locations during the two-hour period, the spike was short-lived, with pollution levels returning to the 'Satisfactory' category by 3 am on November 9.

The highest AQI during the bursting window was recorded at Sector 25 at 326, followed by PEC Sector 12 at 312, IMTECH Sector 39 at 310 and Sector 53 at 304. These locations briefly entered the 'Very Poor' category. Sector 17 and Sector 22 recorded AQI levels of 170 and 158, respectively, remaining in the 'Moderate' category. No monitoring station recorded 'Severe' air quality.

The committee said Sector 17, Sector 22 and IMTECH-39 recorded better air quality than on Diwali last year. Compared to the last three years, air quality on Diwali 2026 was better at most monitoring locations, which the CPCC attributed to greater environmental awareness and residents largely adhering to the prescribed two-hour window for bursting green firecrackers.

Noise pollution, however, remained a concern. The highest noise level between 8 pm and 10 pm was recorded at IMTECH-39 at 83.9 decibels, while Sector 53 recorded the lowest at 61.2 decibels. Noise levels declined at most locations after the permitted bursting period ended.

The CPCC said the improvement reflected growing public participation in environmentally responsible celebrations, particularly among young people and schoolchildren. The committee added that it would continue its awareness campaigns, including the 'Green Diwali' initiative in schools, to encourage eco-friendly celebrations.