For Harry Potter fans, visiting places associated with the iconic film is nothing short of magical. Adding to this excitement, a content creator recently explored Rothenburg, locally known as Rothenburg ob der Tauber, in Germany, a picturesque medieval town where parts of the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was filmed.

The creator shared a glimpse of the enchanting surroundings in the town located in the Bavarian region that evoke the magical world of the beloved film series. From cobblestone lanes to beautiful old-world buildings, Rothenburg offers plenty of reasons for travellers and Potterheads to add it to their bucket list.

“This is a perfectly preserved town from the 9th century. It's only two hours away from both Frankfurt and Nuremberg and makes for an excellent day trip,” the creator shared. She explained that the town instantly makes visitors feel like stepping back in time. The video showed half-timbered houses, cobblestone streets, and plenty of Christmas markets.

“The fact that it has survived wars, plagues and time itself – the town is pure magic. Every corner smells of fresh bread from hundred-year-old bakeries scattered all across Rothenburg,” the creator added.

She recommended travellers try the famous Schneeball (snowball dessert) that the locals have been baking for the last 300 years. “The region is also quite popular for its wines, which are so delicious and packaged in these round, short bottles. They take Christmas very seriously, and their Christmas markets have been around for over 500 years. Every local participates in the month-long festivities, and the place is decorated like nothing else we've ever seen before,” she shared.

Also Read: This Hotel Lets You Sleep In France And Switzerland At The Same Time

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the creator recommended a few must-do things in Rothenburg. These are:

Walk the Town Walls: These medieval walls have been standing for centuries. You can walk along them and get a unique view of the town and the surrounding countryside.

Visit the Christmas Museum: If you love the holidays, Rothenburg's Christmas Museum is a must-visit.

Explore Old Town: Wandering through Rothenburg's charming streets is a treat. You will find cosy cafes, unique shops, and beautiful buildings at every turn.

Wine Tasting: Rothenburg is in the Franconian wine region, and there are plenty of local wineries and taverns where you can taste some excellent wine.

Join the Night Watchman Tour: One of the best ways to learn about the town's rich history is by taking the Night Watchman Tour. As you walk through the streets at night, the Night Watchman, dressed in authentic 16th-century attire, shares tales of Rothenburg's past.

Also Read: Video: "Bigger Than Some Hotel Rooms," Foreign Couple Surprised By India's First AC Train Coupe