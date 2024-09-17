Pics: Supercars Line Up At The World's Largest Temple, Tourists Stunned

Tourists were stunned as supercars lined up at the Angkor Wat Temple complex in Cambodia.

The centuries-old temples of Cambodia's famed Angkor Wat played host to a parade of Rolls-Royces, Ferraris and Lamborghinis today, although drivers were banned from revving their supercharged engines.

The event was intended to promote the environmentally sensitive UNESCO-listed World Heritage site, where the ruins of the Khmer empire's greatest monuments are surrounded by lush forests and giant trees. Angkor Wat is the world's largest temple complex.

Tourism is vital to the Southeast Asian country and received around 6.6 million visitors a year before the Covid-19 pandemic, when numbers nosedived to below 200,000 in 2021.

People take photos of supercars taking part in the Gumball 3000 Rally in Cambodia. (AFP Photo)

Visitors rebounded to nearly 5.5 million last year, netting more than $3 billion in revenue, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Asked about the apparently incongruous nature of the occasion, Cambodia's tourism minister Sok Soken told AFP that strict guidelines had been imposed, with engine-revving banned "in terms of disrespect to our heritage here".

A woman does a 'namaste' pose next to supercars taking part in the Gumball 3000 Rally at Cambodia's Angkot Wat.

He spoke a few metres away from a Bugatti Chiron, some models of which reportedly have list prices of more than $3 million.

"The display of cars is an art of technology, an inclusion of technology and a modern way of travelling," he said, adding Cambodia "will be ready to provide hospitality to all forms of travellers".

Tourists visit the Angkor Wat temple complex in Siem Reap province in Cambodia (AFP Photo)

An attempt by organisers Gumball 3000, a British lifestyle brand, to set a record for the number of supercars and hypercars at a World Heritage site fell short.

However, the vehicles saw high traffic from locals and tourists taking pictures and selfies.

"This is the first time I have seen such modern cars at Angkor Wat," said university student Kuy Tola, 19. "It is amazing."

