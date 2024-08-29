Tourists Play 'Temple Run' In Cambodia's Angkor Wat Temple, Sparking Outrage

The trend continues to gain popularity, with new videos emerging daily.

A growing trend on social media has sparked concern among conservationists and historians as tourists film themselves reenacting the popular "Temple Run" video game at Cambodia's ancient temple. The temple run videos are being shot at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Angkor Wat, a Hindu-Buddhist temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, which has received an influx of tourists reportedly disrespecting their religious structure by replicating a Temple Run mobile game experience that was very popular in 2011.

According to Bloomberg, TikTokers, Facebook users, and YouTubers are making videos of themselves running, jumping, and crashing through the historic Angkor Wat complex and other temple ruins as a mimic of what happens in the game. These short videos, set with fun sound effects, have gained widespread attention, with some clips receiving more than 2 million views.

However, experts caution that such stunts might seriously damage the structures, which are nearly 900 years old. Conservationists are afraid that in the gambit for viral content, sacred sites are being disrespected and cause a serious threat to the preservation of ancient cultural treasures. The trend continues to rise because new videos pop up every day.

"It's not just potential damage to the stones by people bumping into them and falling or knocking things over-which is real," conservation consultant Simon Warrack told Bloomberg, "but it's also damage to the spiritual and cultural value of the temples."