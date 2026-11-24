Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Bihar's new Nitish Setu, a six-lane bridge over the Ganga connecting Kachchi Dargah on the Patna side with Bidupur in Vaishali. Named after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the bridge is more than just a new river crossing. For travellers heading between Patna and north Bihar, it adds another road route across the Ganga and is expected to make journeys smoother, particularly for those travelling to Vaishali, Hajipur, and surrounding areas.

Nitish Setu Route: Where Does The Bridge Connect?

Nitish Setu connects Kachchi Dargah near Patna to Bidupur in Vaishali.

The main bridge stretches for 9.76 km, while the approach roads add another 10 km to the overall road connection. The bridge is part of the larger 19.7-km Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah connectivity project.

For travellers approaching from Patna, the route connects to NH-22 near Kachchi Dargah. On the Vaishali side, it connects to NH-322 near Bidupur.

This makes the bridge particularly useful for people travelling between Patna and the northern parts of Bihar without depending entirely on existing Ganga crossings.

What Is The Nitish Setu Route Like?

The route takes travellers across the Ganga from the outskirts of Patna towards Bidupur in Vaishali.

The bridge is designed as a six-lane road corridor, offering greater capacity for regular traffic and long-distance movement. Its location also makes it an important alternative route for people travelling between southern and northern Bihar.

One area expected to benefit significantly from the new connectivity is Raghopur Diara, a riverine area in Vaishali district that has traditionally had more limited road access.

With the new road connection, residents can access Patna more easily for work, education, healthcare, and other essential services.

How Does Nitish Setu Change Travel Between Patna And North Bihar?

The biggest change for motorists is the availability of another Ganga crossing.

The Mahatma Gandhi Setu, connecting Patna and Hajipur, has long been a principal route between south and north Bihar. With another bridge now available, traffic can be distributed across multiple routes.

For travellers heading to Vaishali and other parts of north Bihar, Nitish Setu can offer a more direct alternative, depending on their starting point and final destination.

The corridor is also expected to improve the movement of goods between the two sides of the Ganga, particularly for agricultural produce and businesses in north Bihar.

Places You Can Reach Via Nitish Setu

The bridge is particularly relevant for travellers heading from the Patna side towards Vaishali, Bidupur, Raghopur and areas around Hajipur.

For tourists, the improved connectivity could also make it easier to plan trips towards some of Bihar's important historical and cultural destinations.

Vaishali, for instance, is one of Bihar's significant heritage destinations and is associated with ancient Indian history and Buddhism. Better road connectivity from Patna can make road trips towards the region more convenient.

Travellers can also use the wider road network around Hajipur and Vaishali to continue towards other destinations in north Bihar.

Nitish Setu And Mahatma Gandhi Setu: What Is The Difference?

Nitish Setu does not replace Mahatma Gandhi Setu. Instead, it provides another crossing over the Ganga.

For travellers, this means the choice of route can depend on where they are starting from, where they are headed and the prevailing traffic conditions.

The additional bridge is expected to be particularly useful during busy periods when traffic on the older Patna-Hajipur route becomes heavy.

How Long Is The Nitish Setu?

The main Nitish Setu bridge is 9.76 km long. Its approach roads extend the overall connectivity project, with the larger Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah corridor spanning about 19.7 km. The project's scale makes it one of the major new road links across the Ganga in Bihar.

How Much Did Nitish Setu Cost?

The project cost approximately Rs 4,280 crore. The investment covers the bridge and associated road infrastructure designed to create a continuous road connection between the Patna and Vaishali sides.

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Why Nitish Setu Matters For Travellers

The bridge brings Patna and Vaishali closer through a new Ganga crossing, improves access to riverine areas such as Raghopur Diara and provides an additional route alongside Mahatma Gandhi Setu.

For tourists, local commuters and commercial vehicles alike, the new corridor could make road travel across this part of Bihar more convenient as traffic patterns settle and the route becomes fully integrated into the regional highway network.

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