Mumbai 3.0 Is Taking Shape. Here's What To Know About The 124-Village Smart City Near Navi Mumbai

Mumbai's growth story may be entering a new phase. Known as Mumbai 3.0 or the Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town, the proposed development is planned across 124 villages in Raigad district. Located close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu, the project is being envisioned as a large, future-ready urban centre in the Mumbai region.

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What Is Mumbai 3.0?

Mumbai 3.0 is a planned city spread across 323.44 square kilometres in Raigad district. The project will cover 124 villages across the Uran, Panvel and Pen talukas. Plans for Mumbai 3.0 include new residential areas, business districts, commercial hubs and public infrastructure spread across 124 villages in Raigad.

The project's master plan is being prepared by Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Pte Ltd, appointed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Maharashtra government has outlined a vision of developing Mumbai 3.0 as a modern, globally competitive city with a mix of commercial, technology and infrastructure-led development.

The Connectivity Advantage

One of Mumbai 3.0's biggest strengths is its location and transport links. According to project details, the proposed city is expected to benefit from:

Navi Mumbai International Airport, located close to the project area.

Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), which improves access between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway, connecting the region with Pune and western Maharashtra.

Panvel-Karjat rail corridor, expected to improve regional rail connectivity.

Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, a planned route aimed at improving movement across the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

How Big Will Mumbai 3.0 Be?

The proposed city will span 323.44 sq km. For comparison, Mumbai covers about 437.7 sq km, while Navi Mumbai spans around 343.7 sq km. Its scale makes it one of the most significant urban development projects currently planned in Maharashtra.

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What Is The Current Status?

The project has entered the planning stage, with work underway on a vision document and master plan. MMRDA also began the land acquisition process in April 2026 and has offered multiple compensation options to landowners, including monetary compensation, TDR, FSI benefits and land pooling.