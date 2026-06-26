Video: BJP Councillor In Agra Cuts Birthday Cake Standing In A Drain

They are standing in the middle of a "nala (drain)" in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a smart city that houses the Taj Mahal, which draws tourists from around the world.

A crisp white tablecloth covers a circular table, with a cake on it, that stands in the dirty water, with men around it clapping in mock celebration.

Kishan Nayak, a BJP Councillor in Agra, is celebrating his birthday, which also doubles up as a protest.

"Parshad ji jindabad, jindabad, jindabad (Long live the Councilor! Long live! Long live!)," the chorus went up.

A video from the scene showed a man putting on a marigold garland around the Councillor's neck, and followed it up with a bright pink turban on his head. The people gathered around clapped a solid round of applause.

Pictures were taken.

The video, which is now going viral, is said to be from Nagla Dhani, New Vijay Nagar Colony.

It is alleged that despite complaining 12 times, the drain was not cleaned, even though the Municipal Corporation has been claiming that the cleaning of drains across the city would be completed before the monsoon. When the drain in the BJP councilor's constituency remained uncleaned, he stepped into the drain himself to celebrate his birthday.

"Parshad ji sangharsh karo, hum tumhare saath hain (Councillor, keep up the struggle; we are with you)," the slogans were heard.

"Jai Bhim" slogans were also heard.

The Councillor cut the cake, and a loud cheer went up.

The applause continued.

(With inputs from Laxmikant)