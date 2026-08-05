Agra Man Kills Daughter For Marrying Border Police Jawan Against Family's Wish

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her father in a suspected honour killing in Agra district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Pratap Nagar under the Jaitpur police station area, where the accused, Vimal Sharma, allegedly killed his daughter Ankita after she entered into a court marriage with an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel against her family's wishes earlier this year.

According to police, the family was allegedly pressuring her to end the marriage.

Police said they reached the spot after the neighbours informed them upon hearing screams from the house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Agarwal said, "Police received information that Vimal Sharma had killed his daughter. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the accused has been detained. We suspect that some other people may also have been involved in the murder, and the matter is being investigated thoroughly."

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