UP Teenagers Shoot Teacher In Leg, Calls Themselves 'Gangster' On Camera

Two teenagers shot their teacher in the leg and recorded a video branding themselves "gangsters" in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. They threatened to shoot him 39 times more in the video that has gone viral.

The teacher, identified as Sumit, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both the accused have been arrested and a case registered against them.

In their video filled with expletives, the boys claimed they will return after six months to shoot the teacher again.

"I will return after six months. I have to shoot him 40 times, 39 remain," said the arrested teenagers in the video, indicating a disturbing trend.

Last year, three children were arrested in a murder case in Delhi with the cops alleging they were inspired by gangster movies like 'Pushpa' and 'Bhaukaal'. They had even filmed the murder to upload on social media.