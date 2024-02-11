Three Bodies Found In Agra Home, Police Suspect Suicide Over Debt Of Rs 1.5 Crore

In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found dead at their home in Agra, cops said. While the circumstances around the deaths are still unknown, police suspect that the family may have committed suicide.

The incident came to light when Tarun alias Jolly, a piper trader, was found hanging when the domestic help arrived for her routine work today morning. She immediately informed the neighbours, who called the police.

When cops arrived at the house, they also found the bodies of Tarun's mother and his 12-year-old son in another room.

According to reports, the police found a video from the businessman's mobile which was recorded just before his death, in which he has explained the grim motives behind the incident.

In the video recorded months ago, Jolly said that he had incurred a substantial business loss, amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 crore. Plagued by mounting debts, the trader decided to take a drastic step.