US Visa Update For Minors: Embassy Issues Important Reminder For Parents

Parents applying for a US visa for their children may want to take note of a recent clarification from the U.S. Embassy in India. In a "Visa Friday" video shared by the embassy on August 14, officials addressed whether children need to be physically present for their consular interview.

US Visa Interview: What Parents Of Minors Need To Know

The embassy said that a visa officer must see all applicants of every age during the interview process. This means parents cannot attend a child's consular interview alone, even when the applicant is an infant or almost 18. A parent or guardian can accompany the child, but cannot appear in the child's place.

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The clarification is particularly relevant for parents who may have assumed that very young children would not need to appear at the consular window because of their age.

Is This A New US Visa Rule?

There is an important distinction here. The embassy's recent communication is a clarification of the interview requirement, rather than a completely new rule introduced at the moment.

The US Department of State had already changed its interview-waiver policy in 2025. From October 1, 2025, nonimmigrant visa applicants, including those under 14 and over 79, generally became subject to in-person interviews, with limited exceptions. Consular officers can also require an interview from applicants who might otherwise qualify for a waiver.

Why Does The US Require An In-Person Interview?

The embassy said the interview forms an important part of the visa process and helps support US border security, national security and public safety measures. The consular officer needs to see the applicant as part of the process before deciding the visa application.

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For parents planning a US trip with their children, the practical takeaway is simple - if the child's visa application requires an interview, the child needs to be there in person. Parents should also check the latest instructions for their particular visa category and appointment, as interview-waiver eligibility can vary.