Russia's New Talent Visa Promises Fast-Track Residency. But Who Makes The Cut?

Russia has launched a new multiple-entry talent visa for highly skilled foreign nationals. The new visa could make it easier and faster for selected professionals to live and work in Russia, with a shorter route to permanent residence. The programme is part of a wider "impatriation" initiative introduced through Presidential Decree No. 883. The decree was signed in December 2025, and the programme came into effect on April 15, 2026.

Who Is The Visa For?

The new visa is aimed at foreign talent that Russia wants to attract.

This includes:

Scientists and researchers

Tech entrepreneurs

Engineers and other highly skilled professionals

People with rare or specialised skills

Graduates of top universities

Creative professionals

Sporting talent

Entrepreneurs who can contribute to Russia's technological development

So, this is not a general visa for anyone looking to move to Russia. It is specifically designed for people with skills, qualifications or achievements considered valuable to the country.

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There Is A New Agency To Assess Applicants

Applications will first be assessed by the newly established Agency for Attracting Foreign Talents to Russia. After this assessment, applications move through the regular immigration authorities.

Talent visa holders can apply for a Temporary Residence Permit (TRP) without being subject to the usual quota. They can also avoid the standard Russian-language requirement that would normally apply to this route. This removes some of the hurdles faced by foreigners following the regular immigration process.

There Is An Even Faster Route

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Applicants who pass the required Russian language test can skip the temporary residence stage altogether. They can apply directly for a Permanent Residence Permit (PRP).

Under the normal route, foreign nationals generally need to hold a TRP for at least eight months before applying for permanent residence. The talent visa can therefore provide a much faster route for eligible applicants who demonstrate Russian-language proficiency.

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Can Talent Visa Holders Get Russian Citizenship Faster?

Potentially, yes. Depending on their individual circumstances, exceptional achievements or support from relevant government bodies, some talent visa holders may qualify for a simplified route to Russian citizenship. But citizenship is not automatic. Eligibility will depend on the individual's circumstances.

The new programme marks a shift in Russia's approach to immigration. Instead of relying mainly on fixed quotas, the country is putting more focus on attracting people it considers valuable for its science, technology, business, culture and sporting sectors.