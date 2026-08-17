Air India Offers Up To Rs 10,000 Off On Flights: Check Eligibility And Promo Codes

If you have been craving a getaway, this might just be the nudge you needed. Air India is offering a range of discounts and promotional fares that can help travellers save on flight bookings. The offers include bank-linked deals, payment-based discounts and special concessions for select categories of passengers. Under the current offers, eligible passengers can get up to Rs 10,000 off on select bookings when they use participating bank credit cards through EMI.

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Air India is also offering discounts to students, senior citizens and armed forces personnel, giving eligible travellers more ways to save.

Passengers booking through the airline's app can get an additional discount on their first booking. Separate promotional offers are available for payments made through UPI and net banking, while logged-in customers can unlock further savings on fares and convenience fees.

Air India Flight Offers And Promo Codes

Air India is offering discounts of up to Rs 10,000 through select bank partners. HDFC Bank customers can avail the offer through EasyEMI using the promo code HDFCEMI, while ICICI Bank credit card holders can get the offer on eligible EMI bookings using ICICIEMI.

Corporate travellers and SMEs with a valid GST registration can enrol in Air India's AIBIZ programme to access discounted fares. The applicable promo code for eligible users is WELCOMEAIBIZ.

The airline is also offering up to 25% off to armed forces personnel, senior citizens and students. Eligible passengers need to select the relevant ‘Concession Type' while making their booking to avail the benefits.

First-time users of the Air India app can get up to Rs 500 off on their first booking using the promo code APPFIRST.

Travellers can also get up to Rs 3,000 off on eligible flight bookings using FLYAI. For payment-specific offers, passengers can get up to Rs 3,000 off on UPI payments with UPIPROMO and up to Rs 3,000 off on net banking payments using NBPROMO. These offers are available throughout the week.

Passengers who log in while booking can unlock an extra 15% off on fares along with a flat 50% discount on the convenience fee.

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Travellers should check the applicable terms, eligible routes, booking conditions and payment requirements before applying any promo code, as discounts may vary depending on the offer and booking.